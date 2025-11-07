Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport: Airlines Notifies; What Do I Do Now? Will I Get Refund? Is It A Cyber Attack?

The Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday suffered a technical glitch due to which over 300 were delayed, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at the terminals and causing massive chaos.

How The Glitch Unfolded?

According to officials, the problem occurred from a failure in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) a critical component that supports Air Traffic Control (ATC) flight data processing. As a result, controllers were forced to process flight plans manually, slowing down operations and delaying departures by over 30 minutes for several flights.

“This matter is being addressed on priority with close coordination among ATC, DIAL, and other stakeholders,” said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) in a post on X.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) later confirmed the source of the problem. “Flight operations at Delhi Airport are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System, which supports Air Traffic Control data. Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays,” it said. AAI added that technical teams are “working to restore the system at the earliest” and urged passengers for patience and cooperation.

Was It A Cyber Attack?

As flight delays continued at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), an information technology (IT) ministry official said that the disruptions were not due to a cyber attack.

Impact Across Airlines

The technical failure hit all major airlines operating from Delhi, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, informed passengers that delays were occurring not only in Delhi but also at several airports in northern India. “The AMSS system issue impacting ATC operations is still being resolved, and delays may continue across airlines at Delhi and a few airports in the northern region until the system is fully restored,” the airline stated, advising travelers to arrive early and check their flight status frequently.

Air India also confirmed that the glitch had affected its flight schedule. “A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control,” the airline said in an advisory.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet and Akasa Air released similar statements, acknowledging that the delays were due to the ATC system malfunction and that their ground staff were assisting stranded passengers. “Our teams are working on priority to help affected travelers,” SpiceJet said. Akasa Air urged passengers to “understand that the situation is beyond the airline’s control.”

What Passengers Should Do?

Authorities have advised passengers to stay updated via official airline websites, check their PNR numbers for flight information, and arrive early to manage additional screening and check-in delays. Airlines have requested travelers to cooperate with on-ground staff and follow instructions for rescheduled flights.

If you have a connecting flight, the handling process depends on the airline. For passengers traveling with the same carrier, alternate arrangements are likely being made automatically. For those switching airlines, officials suggest informing the next carrier about potential delays so adjustments can be arranged.

Refunds And Passenger Rights

As of now, airlines have not issued any statements regarding refunds or compensation. However, under DGCA regulations, passengers are entitled to a full refund or an alternate flight if delays exceed two hours.

When Will Operations Resume?

