Flooding Due To Heavy Rains In Nepal Leaves More Than 50 Dead, Details Here

Incessant rainfall across Nepal has caused massive flooding, due to which more than 50 people have been killed. The rescue operations are being continuously carried out by the Armed Police Force (APF).

About 37 casualties have been reported from Ilam district of Koshi province in Nepal. Four people went missing after being swept away by swollen rivers in Langtang Conservation Area in the Rasuwa district. The five worst-affected provinces by floods in Nepal are Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini.

PM Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences and pledged full support to Nepal during this difficult time. “The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time. As a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required,” said PM Modi on X.

Red alerts have been issued for areas around Bagmati and East Rapti rivers.

Domestic flights at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have been suspended until further notice due to unsafe weather conditions. “Flights from Kathmandu, Bharatpur, Janakpur, Bhadrapur, Pokhara, and Tumlingtar have been halted until further notice,” said Hansa Raj Pande, general manager at TIA.

The Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development warned in June that communities faced heightened disaster risks this monsoon season. “Rising temperatures and more extreme rain raise the risk of water-induced disasters such as floods, landslides, and debris flows,” it said.

Several rivers have flooded roads and inundated many houses in Kathmandu, cutting the capital off from the rest of the country by road.

