Formula E Race Case: T’gana HC Permits Lawyer’s Presence During Questioning Of KT Rama Rao

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted permission for a lawyer to accompany BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office, where he is scheduled to be questioned in connection with an alleged case of unauthorized payments made to organize the Formula E race.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted permission for a lawyer to accompany BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office, where he is scheduled to be questioned in connection with an alleged case of unauthorized payments made to organize the Formula E race.

The questioning is set for January 9.

However, the court clarified that the advocate would not be allowed to be present in the same room as the investigating officers during Rama Rao’s interrogation. Instead, the lawyer will be permitted to sit in a separate room where they can observe both the investigators and their client, ensuring the lawyer can follow the proceedings without being directly involved.

Justice K. Lakshman heard the petition filed by Rama Rao, seeking a directive to the ACB allowing him to have legal representation during the questioning. The judge instructed Rama Rao’s counsel to submit a list of lawyers, from which one would be selected to accompany the former minister.

The situation took a dramatic turn on January 6, when Rama Rao, summoned by the ACB in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Formula E race, was initially denied the presence of his lawyer. As a result, Rama Rao chose to submit his statement outside the ACB office instead of participating in the questioning. Because his request for legal assistance was not honored, he left the office without being questioned.

Although he didn’t give a verbal statement inside the office, Rama Rao handed over a written statement to an ACB official stationed outside. Following this, the agency issued a fresh notice for him to appear on January 9.

Case History

The case under investigation relates to allegations that Rama Rao approved unauthorized payments for the Formula E race in 2023, including some made in foreign currency without the necessary approvals. The ACB filed a case on December 19, accusing him of criminal misappropriation, misconduct, breach of trust, and conspiracy, which are believed to have caused a financial loss of approximately ₹55 crore to the state.

Rama Rao, who served as Municipal Administration Minister in the previous BRS government and is currently an MLA, is the prime accused in the investigation. While the Formula E race was initially scheduled for February 2024, the event was later canceled by the Congress government that took office in December 2023.

As the investigation progresses, all eyes remain on the developments surrounding Rama Rao’s questioning and the broader implications of the case.

Read More: Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Fake Voter Creation