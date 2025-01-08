Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Formula E Race Case: T’gana HC Permits Lawyer’s Presence During Questioning Of KT Rama Rao

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted permission for a lawyer to accompany BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office, where he is scheduled to be questioned in connection with an alleged case of unauthorized payments made to organize the Formula E race.

Formula E Race Case: T’gana HC Permits Lawyer’s Presence During Questioning Of KT Rama Rao

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted permission for a lawyer to accompany BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office, where he is scheduled to be questioned in connection with an alleged case of unauthorized payments made to organize the Formula E race.

The questioning is set for January 9.

However, the court clarified that the advocate would not be allowed to be present in the same room as the investigating officers during Rama Rao’s interrogation. Instead, the lawyer will be permitted to sit in a separate room where they can observe both the investigators and their client, ensuring the lawyer can follow the proceedings without being directly involved.

Justice K. Lakshman heard the petition filed by Rama Rao, seeking a directive to the ACB allowing him to have legal representation during the questioning. The judge instructed Rama Rao’s counsel to submit a list of lawyers, from which one would be selected to accompany the former minister.

The situation took a dramatic turn on January 6, when Rama Rao, summoned by the ACB in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Formula E race, was initially denied the presence of his lawyer. As a result, Rama Rao chose to submit his statement outside the ACB office instead of participating in the questioning. Because his request for legal assistance was not honored, he left the office without being questioned.

Although he didn’t give a verbal statement inside the office, Rama Rao handed over a written statement to an ACB official stationed outside. Following this, the agency issued a fresh notice for him to appear on January 9.

Case History

The case under investigation relates to allegations that Rama Rao approved unauthorized payments for the Formula E race in 2023, including some made in foreign currency without the necessary approvals. The ACB filed a case on December 19, accusing him of criminal misappropriation, misconduct, breach of trust, and conspiracy, which are believed to have caused a financial loss of approximately ₹55 crore to the state.

Rama Rao, who served as Municipal Administration Minister in the previous BRS government and is currently an MLA, is the prime accused in the investigation. While the Formula E race was initially scheduled for February 2024, the event was later canceled by the Congress government that took office in December 2023.

As the investigation progresses, all eyes remain on the developments surrounding Rama Rao’s questioning and the broader implications of the case.

Read More: Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Fake Voter Creation

Filed under

K.T. Rama Rao

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Expected, Orange Alert In Place For Tomorrow

Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Expected, Orange Alert In Place For Tomorrow

Kerala High Court Rules Comment On Woman’s Body Structure As Sexual Harassment

Kerala High Court Rules Comment On Woman’s Body Structure As Sexual Harassment

Delhi Assembly Elections: Confederation Of Traders To Hold Mahapanchayat Next Week

Delhi Assembly Elections: Confederation Of Traders To Hold Mahapanchayat Next Week

Why Mark Zuckerberg’s Rs 150 Crore Watch Is Making Headlines. What Makes It So Expensive?

Why Mark Zuckerberg’s Rs 150 Crore Watch Is Making Headlines. What Makes It So Expensive?

Assam: Dead Body Recovered, Rescue Operations Ongoing in Coal Mine

Assam: Dead Body Recovered, Rescue Operations Ongoing in Coal Mine

Entertainment

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2, Wicked And Year-End Releases Hit Jackpot

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2,

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox