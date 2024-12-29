The year 2025 is set to bring four significant celestial events, including two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses. However, skywatchers in India will only have the chance to witness one of these fascinating events.

The year 2025 is set to bring four significant celestial events, including two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses. However, skywatchers in India will only have the chance to witness one of these fascinating events. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of the Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain, shared the details of these eclipses and where they will be visible.

The First Lunar Eclipse of 2025: A Daytime Event for India

The first major celestial event of 2025 will be a total lunar eclipse on March 14. Unfortunately for Indian observers, this eclipse will occur during the daytime in India, making it invisible to the country.

According to Mr. Gupt, “The lunar eclipse will be visible in regions such as America, Western Europe, Western Africa, and over the North and South Atlantic Ocean.” While India will miss this event, people in other parts of the world will be able to enjoy the sight of the moon’s transformation.

Partial Solar Eclipse in March: Another Miss for India

Later in March, on the 29th, a partial solar eclipse will take place. However, this event will also not be visible from India. Mr. Gupt explained that the eclipse “will be visible in North America, Greenland, Iceland, the North Atlantic Ocean, Europe, and north-western Russia.” Once again, Indian skywatchers will not have the chance to see this spectacle.

Full Lunar Eclipse in September: A Spectacular View for India

Indian astronomy enthusiasts will have something to look forward to later in the year. On the night of September 7-8, a full lunar eclipse will be visible across India. This event will last from 8:58 PM to 2:25 AM, painting the moon a deep red hue, a phenomenon known as a “blood moon.”

“The full lunar eclipse will also be visible in other countries of Asia as well as Europe, Antarctica, the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, and the Indian Ocean region,” Mr. Gupt added. This stunning event promises to be a highlight for skywatchers in India, offering a rare opportunity to observe a total lunar eclipse in all its glory.

The Final Eclipse of 2025: Another Solar Eclipse India Can’t See

The last celestial event of 2025 will be a partial solar eclipse on September 21-22. Unfortunately, this will also be outside of India’s viewing range. Mr. Gupt noted that this eclipse will be visible in “New Zealand, Eastern Melanesia, Southern Polynesia, and West Antarctica.”

Additional Celestial Events in 2025

While India will only be able to observe one of the eclipses, there will still be plenty of other exciting astronomical events to enjoy in 2025. The country will witness three major meteor showers:

Quadrantids : January 3-4, with 80-120 meteors per hour.

: January 3-4, with 80-120 meteors per hour. Perseids : August 12-13, with up to 100 meteors per hour.

: August 12-13, with up to 100 meteors per hour. Geminids: December 14-15, with up to 150 meteors per hour.

These meteor showers require no special equipment and will light up the night sky, providing an easy-to-enjoy spectacle for all.

Supermoons and Other Phenomena

In addition to meteor showers, 2025 will also see three supermoons, occurring on:

October 7

November 5

December 5

Supermoons appear larger and brighter than usual, offering a breathtaking view of the moon. Furthermore, on January 16, the rare Mars Opposition will bring the red planet closer to Earth, making it an exciting time for stargazers. Another unique phenomenon, the Pink Micromoon, will occur on April 13, combining a full moon with its farthest distance from Earth for a one-of-a-kind experience.