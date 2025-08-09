Free Bus Travel Announced For Women And Children At Three Bus Stands In Haryana On Raksha Bandhan

9th August, 2025 marks the Raksha Bandhan festival and free bus travel has been announced for women and children by the Haryana government as per PTI. The free bus travel will be at three bus stands in Haryana for this festival, as stated by General Manager of State Transport Rahul Jain and reported in ANI. The General Manager of State Transport further stated that special arrangements have been made at the three bus stands. Also, as per Mr. Jain, officers have also been assigned booth-wise to ensure smooth operations. Mr. Jain stated, “From 12 PM on August 8 to midnight on August 9, all women and children up to age 15 travelling with them will be allowed free travel.”

According to PTI, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has said on August 6, 2025 that the free travel will be available on the ‘ordinary buses’ operating within Haryana, as well as those travelling to Chandigarh and Delhi. Mr. Vij had stated that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had approved a proposal in this regard.

Free bus rides announced for women by other state governments

Apart from Haryana, similar services have also been announced for women by the other state governments. In Uttar Pradesh, the women can travel for free on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and city bus services for three days, starting Friday (August 08, 2025), as announced by the Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

What will be the auspicious time for celebrating the Rakhi festival?

As per the Drik Panchang, the Raksha Bandhan festival starts from August 09 from 5:47 am. It will conclude at 01:24 pm that day.

