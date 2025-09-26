LIVE TV
From 1963 To 2025: MiG-21's Legendary Journey Comes To A Grand Farewell

From 1963 To 2025: MiG-21’s Legendary Journey Comes To A Grand Farewell

India’s iconic MiG-21 fighter jet retired today after 62 years of service. A grand farewell in Chandigarh featured flypasts, dogfight displays, and veterans’ tributes, marking the end of an era in IAF history.

India’s legendary MiG-21 takes its final flight (Screengrab: X/@IAF_MCC)
India’s legendary MiG-21 takes its final flight (Screengrab: X/@IAF_MCC)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 26, 2025 12:09:57 IST

Indian Air Force (IAF)’s iconic MiG-21 fighter aircraft bid historic farewell today, bringing an end to 62 years of glorious service, ending an era in India’s military aviation history. A grand farewell ceremony is organising in Chandigarh, which is attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior military officials, veterans, and families.

The MiG-21, the country’s first supersonic interceptor and fighter aircraft, was inducted in 1963 and has gone on to perform a crucial role in various conflicts, including the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars. Its bombing of the Dhaka Governor House in 1971 proved particularly influential in India’s decisive victory. It also proved its mettle in the 2019 Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor.

The eventful farewell ceremony included a thrilling flypast of MiG-21s, Jaguars, and Suryakiran aerobatics team, led by the MiG-21 in formation Badal and Panther. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew with Squadron Leader Priya Sharma as part of the Badal formation, while a thrilling dogfight performance between MiG-21s and Jaguars honored its combat history. The jets were also given a water cannon salute, and the Form 700 logbook of MiG-21 fleet was officially transferred to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a ceremonial act to retire the aircraft. A special day of commemoration cover was also issued to celebrate the occasion.



Squadron Leader S. S. Tyagi (Retd.), the record holder for maximum flying hours on the MiG-21, gave his thoughts: “The MiG-21 was the main contributor to the 1971 war, doing rocketry, gunnery, bomb dropping, and getting multiple targets in Dhaka. I would attribute 80% of our success in 1971 to the MiG-21.”

To add to the importance of the ceremony, six ex-IAF chiefs were present, namely, Air Chief Marshals S. Krishnaswamy, A. Y. Tipnis, S. P. Tyagi, P. V. Naik, B. S. Dhanoa, and R. K. S. Bhadauria.

With the MiG-21s retirement, the IAF’s fighter fleet goes down to 29 squadrons against the approved 42. The deficit will be made up by the induction of LCA Tejas Mk1 and Mk2 jets, as well as more Rafales proposed for purchase in the next few years.

The MiG-21, renowned for its speed, maneuverability, and combat worthiness, takes pride of place as India’s first supersonic combat warrior jet, representing decades of valour, aplomb, and unparalleled air superiority.

Tags: Indian Air Force, mig-21, MiG-21 fighter jet

From 1963 To 2025: MiG-21’s Legendary Journey Comes To A Grand Farewell

