Galgotias University Memes Explode Online After Professor Neha Singh’s ‘Orion’ Robot Dog And Soccer Drone Claims Go Viral

Galgotias University is at the centre of a full-blown controversy. A series of awkward tech moments at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 has now turned into a full-blown internet meme fest. Jokes and funny posts flooded social media after videos of the university’s presentations went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Reports say that the trouble started when a professor from the university’s communications department, Neha Singh, appeared in a clip introducing a robotic dog at their summit stall. In the video, she refers to the machine as “Orion” and describes its capabilities, even saying it was developed at the university’s Centre of Excellence, and highlighting the institution’s ₹350-crore investment in artificial intelligence.

“This is Orion. You need to meet Orion,” she said during the interaction, adding that it was built by the university’s team, as per reports.

The Internet Points Out The Truth of Galgotias University

However, eagle-eyed social media users soon pointed out a big problem, the robot was not something Galgotias had built at all. It was identified as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available robotic dog made by a Chinese company, widely sold online for roughly Rs 2–3 lakh.

Within hours, jokes and memes began flooding X and other platforms. Users made fun of the apparent mix-up. The situation was turned into a punchline about academic exaggeration and “innovation.” Many memes referenced how the robot was referred to as a homegrown breakthrough when it was actually imported tech.

As per reports, the viral moment didn’t stop there. It followed another eyebrow-raising appearance by the same professor, this time showcasing a “soccer drone” that critics say also looked like an off-the-shelf product rather than an original campus creation. This added fuel to the online fire and widened the satire targeting the university.

🚨 Galgotias University again. Showcased a commercially available $2,800 robot as an “AI breakthrough.” No evidence of ₹350 crore original R&D. This is how credibility erodes. STOP EMBARRASSING INDIA ON THE WORLD STAGE. pic.twitter.com/SyJyIntRLa — Mr Sharma (@sharma_views) February 17, 2026

Galgotias University’s Clarification

In response to the online uproar, Galgotias University issued statements trying to clarify the situation, saying it had not intended to mislead anyone and that the robot dog and other devices were brought to campus as learning tools for students. Some university officials even blamed miscommunication and the “enthusiasm” of speaking on camera for the confusion, as per reports.

However, that didn’t stop the internet from having a field day. Memes used AI-generated images, cartoons and jokes that turned Galgotias into a punchline, with some users inventing exaggerated futuristic versions of the university’s “innovations” and poking fun at the mismatch between expectation and reality.

The uproar was so widespread that it became one of the most discussed topics around the summit, overshadowing many serious conversations about AI development and innovation taking place at the event.

