‘Gazab Aadmi Hai Bhai’: Watch Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video Garlanding Woman Candidate Sparks Row, Tejshaswi Yadav Takes A Dig

The videos of Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, garlanding a woman Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate have become viral on social media before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, prompting the opposition parties to attack him.

Tejshwi Yadav, the chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Congress Party posted the video on social media and questioned his health. In the viral video, Nitish Kumar wraps the garland on the neck of the woman rather than handing it to her.

Nitish Kumar’s Viral Garland Video Sparks Row

The clip is a video of an election campaign rally where the JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha and the BJP candidate Rama Nishad are on the stage.

In the video, Sanjay Jha asks Nitish Kumar to give the garland to the woman; however, he does not give it to her but rather, he puts the garland on her neck.

दुख होता है जब हमारे मुख्यमंत्री, जो बिहार की सर्वोच्च हैं, को ऐसे सांसद के सामने झुकना पड़ता है, जो उनकी सरकार में कहीं नहीं है। स्थिति अब उनकी समझ से बाहर होती जा रही है।@NitishKumar ji अब आप आराम करिये, आपके स्वास्थ की चिंता हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/ytSIa7jx5N — Anurag Mishra (@Itzzz_Puttu) October 21, 2025





Nitish Kumar’s Gesture at Election Rally Goes Viral

Sanjay Jha is then ragingly told by Nitish Kumar on stage, “gazab aadmi hai.” He further claimed that he should give her the garland in her hands why. Rama Nishad is smiling and taking the garland in his hands through the Chief Minister.

The opposition parties, however, cast aspersions on Nitish Kumar and questioned his health when the video leaked to the internet.

Tejashwi Yadav posted the video and wrote, “He is a crazy guy! Mr. Chief Minister, why are you reading a written speech why are you doing such antics when you are healthy?”

The video was also shared by Congress and stated, “By the way, it is not a good thing to comment on the health of a person, however, Nitish Kumar is not mentally healthy?

The current health condition of the CM is also being questioned by internet users. One of the users added that it is agonizing when their Chief Minister who is the highest in authority in Bihar, has to bow before such an MP who has no position in their government. Their situation is now going out of their grasp. NitishKumarji, now go to sleep, we are anxious about your health.

The video of the incident is going around in the social media as the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are near. The elections are to be conducted in two stages.

The primary round will be conducted on November 6 and the second round will be conducted on November 11, and the votes would be counted on November 14.

ALSO READ: Zakir Naik Makes Outrageous Comments, Controversial Islamic Preacher Blames Rape Victims, Historian Irfan Habib Calls Him ‘Awful…’