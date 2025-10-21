Zakir Naik Makes Outrageous Comments, Controversial Islamic Preacher Blames Rape Victims, Historian Irfan Habib Calls Him ‘Awful…’

Popular Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik is in hot soup. An old video of the Islamic scholar who appears on TV is going viral on social media. The controversial video is drawing criticism from scholars and netizens with even historian Irfan Habib condemning Naik.

In the video, Zakir Naik, suggests that who do not “adhere to Quranic dress code” share responsibility in cases of rape.

What Zakir Naik Says In The Video

The two-minute video features Naik responding to a question on rape and forgiveness during one of his recorded Q&A sessions. In the clip, he says that while rape and murder are major sins, a victim’s failure to dress “modestly” could make her “partially to blame.”

“If she wore obscene clothes because of which the rape took place, then she is responsible,” Naik says, adding that women are being tested by Allah in such situations. He further suggests that a rapist can still be forgiven if he “truly repents” and fulfills the five conditions of repentance, framing both the victim and the perpetrator as undergoing divine trials.

Do you really want to know how Iranian morality police killed Mahsa Amini 22 year old woman? Watch this video and do not allow anyone to normalize compulsory hijab and morality police. The Handmaid's Tale by @MargaretAtwood is not a fiction for us Iranian women. It's a reality. pic.twitter.com/qRcY0KsnDk — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 16, 2022

These statements, widely condemned for promoting victim-blaming, have sparked sharp criticism across social media platforms.

Historian Irfan Habib Condemns Zakir Naik

Historian Irfan Habib voiced his disapproval in a post on X, writing, “He is an awful human being, less said about Islam he propagates. I have always condemned him unequivocally and all sane people should do that.”

He is an awful human being, less said about Islam he propagates. I have always condemned him unequivocally and all sane people should do that. https://t.co/12NCLW2NFD — S lrfan Habib एस इरफान हबीब عرفان حبئب (@irfhabib) October 20, 2025

Habib’s post triggered debates among users, with some questioning his interpretation of Islam and whether it diverged from Naik’s teachings.

The video has prompted intense online discussion. Many users labelled Naik’s statements as misogynistic and a dangerous justification for sexual violence.

Zakir Naik has long been infamous for peddling some of the most vile and regressive ideas. Here’s one example where he claims that a victim is to blame for being raped if she isn’t dressed ‘modestly’. A grave tragedy that so many people still hold this man in respect. https://t.co/bTrmHNbj1R — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) October 21, 2025

Where Is Zakir Naik?

Zakir Naik has been residing in Malaysia since 2016, where he has been granted permanent residency. Indian authorities have long sought his extradition, citing investigations into alleged terror funding, hate speech, and radicalisation. These investigations focus on his sermons and his satellite TV channel, which authorities claim target youth with extremist content.

