Home > India > Watch Video: Prashant Kishor Gets Miffed During Interview, Refuses To Reveal Educational Details, Here's What Happened Next

Watch Video: Prashant Kishor Gets Miffed During Interview, Refuses To Reveal Educational Details, Here’s What Happened Next

Bihar’s Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor walked out of an ABP News interview after being questioned about his educational qualifications. The incident, shared by BJP’s Amit Malviya, has reignited controversy over Kishor’s degree and his criticism of Samrat Choudhary and Tejashwi Yadav.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 21, 2025 15:04:43 IST

Watch Video: Prashant Kishor Gets Miffed During Interview, Refuses To Reveal Educational Details, Here’s What Happened Next

Prashant Kishor, the mastermind of the Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar who has been constantly targeting his political foes with regards to their educational background, exited an interview when he was posed a question about his own education. 

Prashant Kishor gets miffed during interview

As a matter of fact, Megha Prasad had raised a question in light of the statements by Prashant Kishor with respect to the educational level of the Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Prashant was agitated when Megha referred to Samrat and Tejashwi and added that people also needed to know about his own education level.

“Have you not posed this question to Samrat Choudhary, Prashant, asked Megha. Megha responded, Yes that is true we did and that interview has already been released.” Thereafter, Prashant quarrelled with the TV journalist. The journalist made many attempts to resume questioning him but he had avoided the questions.

Prashant Kishor Refuses to Reveal Educational Details

Then Prashant said, I gave you half an hour, now I do not want to carry on this interview. I do have four more interviews to conduct. He replied that he did not wish to receive any further questions. The journalist replied that it was still half an hour left. 

The journalist responded, and I am requesting you to explain your academic attainments on record. Prashant responded, in reply, I do not want to answer any of your questions. The TV anchor insisted and said, “You are supposed to answer questions about your education.” At this stage, Prashant Kishor lost his temper and told him, I have not learned; I have failed.

Prashant Kishor then accused the journalist of having an agenda for the interview and left the interview.

This was the portion of the interview that was given by Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT cell, and that was questioned. Malviya remarked that this interview is in the same category as the infamous interview of Rahul Gandhi by Arnab Goswami.

This is not the first occasion when doubts were cast on the educational qualification of Prashant Kishor. On the social media, there will always be arguments on why Prashant Kishor does not reveal his degree information. When he declined to run against the Raghopur Assembly constituency, doubts resurfaced that Prashant Kishor was evading elections because he did not want to reveal his educational background.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 3:04 PM IST
Watch Video: Prashant Kishor Gets Miffed During Interview, Refuses To Reveal Educational Details, Here’s What Happened Next

