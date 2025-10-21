LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
Home > India > RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home

RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home

The niece of Sanjay Roy, convict in the RG Kar rape-murder case, was found hanging inside a wardrobe at her Alipore home in South 24 Parganas. Police suspect suicide but have not ruled out murder. The 6th-grade girl’s death has sparked shock and an ongoing investigation in Kolkata.

A minor girl, niece of Sanjay Roy, was found hanging in a wardrobe at her Alipore home (PHOTO: X)
A minor girl, niece of Sanjay Roy, was found hanging in a wardrobe at her Alipore home (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 21, 2025 14:39:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home

The niece of Sanjay Roy, the convict of the RG Kar rape-murder case, had been discovered dead in a wardrobe in her home in Alipore, South 24 Parganas, in West Bengal, on Sunday.

The body of the girl was said to have been found hanging on a noose in the wardrobe. The initial post-mortem examination showed that she died of hanging.

Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found Dead At Alipore Home

As a report in ETV Bharat has indicated, the victim was a student of Class 6. The little girl was rushed to the SSKM Hospital just beside, and doctors pronounced her dead on admission.

As noted in the report, nobody had been home at the time they were raped because the stepmother of the victim had gone out to purchase crackers to celebrate Diwali.

As sources in Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, the mother of the victim had committed suicide several years ago and her father had remarried their sister-in-law. The girl had been living with her aunt since that time.

Police Investigate Family Disputes

Police received reports that there was a lot of quarrelling that was frequently reported to happen within the house of the victim by their neighbours. On the incident day, the stepmother visited the market and when she returned at the end of the day, she could not get a response when she called the girl by repeatedly calling her name.

As she broke into the house, she was not able to find the girl, but when she opened a cupboard she saw her dead body. The report was immediately reported to the police.

Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal reveals about her victory, personal life and goals.

After a brief enquiry, police believe it is a suicide case although it has not been ruled out on whether it is a murder case. The family has not made a formal complaint.

The police officers indicated that the family members, neighbours and the schoolmates of the victim will be interviewed to reveal the truth behind the demise. 

Moreover, there is registered a case of unnatural death.  A case study is being conducted. More details are awaited.  

ALSO READ: Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Booked After Employee’s Suicide Shocks Nation, 28-Page Death Note Raises Serious Allegations

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 2:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9kolkatalatest crime newslatest india newsrg kar case

RELATED News

Who Was K Aravind? Ola Techie’s Suicide Case Gets Murkier As Bhavish Aggarwal Booked

Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Traffic Disruption, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Viral Video: Iconic Pune Fort ‘Purified’ With Gaumutra After Woman Offers Namaz

PM Modi’s Deepavali Message: Bharat Upholds Dharma, Avenge Of Injustice Marks Spirit Of Operation Sindoor

Sholay’s Famous Jailer And Bollywood Veteran Govardhan Asrani Passes Away At 84, PM Modi Pays Tribute To His Iconic Performances

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive-Japan warns Vietnam of job losses as Hanoi motorbike ban hits Honda

IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

Do your lungs a favour and take a deep breath

Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: Check City-wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Other Cities on Govardhan Puja 2025

UPDATE 2-Japan's next finance minister could unsettle yen bears

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights

Thamma Teaser: Aneet Padda Replaces Kiara Advani As Shakti Shalini, Fans Recall ‘Saiyaara’ Magic

RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home

IPO Rush Fireworks: How India Lit Up The Markets Between Diwali 2024 And October 2025

BRIEF-Mowi’S Acquisition Of Nova Sea Is Approved

RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home
RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home
RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home
RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home
QUICK LINKS