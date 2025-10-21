RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home

The niece of Sanjay Roy, the convict of the RG Kar rape-murder case, had been discovered dead in a wardrobe in her home in Alipore, South 24 Parganas, in West Bengal, on Sunday.

The body of the girl was said to have been found hanging on a noose in the wardrobe. The initial post-mortem examination showed that she died of hanging.

Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found Dead At Alipore Home

As a report in ETV Bharat has indicated, the victim was a student of Class 6. The little girl was rushed to the SSKM Hospital just beside, and doctors pronounced her dead on admission.

As noted in the report, nobody had been home at the time they were raped because the stepmother of the victim had gone out to purchase crackers to celebrate Diwali.

As sources in Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, the mother of the victim had committed suicide several years ago and her father had remarried their sister-in-law. The girl had been living with her aunt since that time.

Police Investigate Family Disputes

Police received reports that there was a lot of quarrelling that was frequently reported to happen within the house of the victim by their neighbours. On the incident day, the stepmother visited the market and when she returned at the end of the day, she could not get a response when she called the girl by repeatedly calling her name.

As she broke into the house, she was not able to find the girl, but when she opened a cupboard she saw her dead body. The report was immediately reported to the police.

After a brief enquiry, police believe it is a suicide case although it has not been ruled out on whether it is a murder case. The family has not made a formal complaint.

The police officers indicated that the family members, neighbours and the schoolmates of the victim will be interviewed to reveal the truth behind the demise.

Moreover, there is registered a case of unnatural death. A case study is being conducted. More details are awaited.

