Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Booked After Employee’s Suicide Shocks Nation, 28-Page Death Note Raises Serious Allegations

The police in Bengaluru have registered a case against Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Ola, and other top executives, invoking the rights of abetment to suicide as a 38-year-old staff member, K. Aravind, committed suicide at the end of September. Aravind was working as a homologation engineer with Ola Electric since 2022.

According to reports, he consumed poison and killed himself. Investigation began as a purported 28-page death note was claimed to have been discovered with Aravind. In that highly detailed note, he allegedly accused the company of harassment and mental pressure, directly naming Aggarwal and another senior executive, Subrat Kumar Dash. The allegations draw a dark picture of a toxic workplace under severe stress at the high-growth tech firm.

Allegations of Corporate Harassment And Unpaid Dues

The lengthy contents of the death note revealed specific allegations against the management of Ola. Aravind allegedly accused senior officials including the CEO of causing him continuous mental torture and stress.

Besides this, the note contained complaints about the non-payment of salaries and other allowances, which made the deceased take this extreme step. The family of the deceased, with elder brother Ashwin Kannan, lodged the formal complaint as part of which the FIR was registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The 28 pages of explicitly detailed assertions, thus, is the primary evidence currently being investigated by police.

Suspicious Financial Transaction & Ongoing Investigation

One more curious detail which may have amplified the suspicion of the bereaved family is a financial transaction that transpired immediately after Aravind’s death. On September 30, two days after the tragedy of September 28, a direct credit of about Rs 17.46 lakh was made into Aravind’s bank account through NEFT.

When Aravind’s brother wasted no time asking a senior executive about the transfer, which he described as unusual, huge, and sudden, he was instead directed to the HR department. The family alleges that company representatives despatched to talk with them were vague or evasive in their explanations.

This raised questions in the family’s minds as to whether the company was attempting to conceal information or perhaps manage the aftermath. The police have served notices to everyone named in the FIR, including Aggarwal and Dash, while also delving into the evidence, including digital and internal communications, since it relates to the serious charge of workplace misconduct and abetment.

