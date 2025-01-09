Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Getsun Power Launches 5KWh Lithium Battery With Hybrid Inverter Inaugurated By Hon’ble Nitin Gadkari

Getsun Power, a vertical of Sainik Industries Pvt. Ltd., achieved a landmark moment with the inauguration of its cutting-edge Home Solutions 5KWh Lithium Battery integrated with a Hybrid Inverter.

Getsun Power, a vertical of Sainik Industries Pvt. Ltd., achieved a landmark moment with the inauguration of its cutting-edge Home Solutions 5KWh Lithium Battery integrated with a Hybrid Inverter. The prestigious launch event was held at the Delhi residence of Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The event drew notable dignitaries, including Dr. J.P. Gupta, MD of Greenstat India, Executive Director of Sainik Industries Mr. Apaar Rastogi, and President Mr. Mahendra Rustagi, among others.

This innovation aligns seamlessly with the Government of India’s visionary ‘Make in India’ initiative, emphasizing the importance of sustainable, non-fossil energy sources. It also supports India’s ambitious National Energy Storage Mission (NESM), which aims to achieve grid-scale energy storage solutions and a domestic manufacturing target of 500 GW energy storage by 2030. Furthermore, the launch reflects India’s commitment to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Innovation for a Greener Future

The Home Solutions 5KWh Lithium Battery with Hybrid Inverter stands as a testament to Getsun Power’s unwavering dedication to fostering a sustainable energy future through indigenous technological advancements. Designed for efficiency and durability, this solution caters to households aiming to transition to cleaner energy sources. Its hybrid functionality ensures seamless integration with renewable energy sources, offering enhanced reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Speaking at the event, Hon’ble Nitin Gadkari praised Getsun Power’s efforts, highlighting the significance of such innovations in steering India toward sustainable development. “This step by Getsun Power marks a pivotal milestone in the advancement of energy storage solutions. It represents a forward leap in eco-friendly energy adoption, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable India,” he remarked.

Empowering India’s Energy Landscape

The launch of this lithium battery system underscores Getsun Power’s role as a leader in energy storage solutions, contributing to India’s journey toward energy self-reliance. By promoting clean, renewable energy and indigenous technology, the company is actively supporting the nation’s environmental and economic goals.

The event not only celebrated the introduction of a groundbreaking product but also reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts between industry leaders and policymakers in achieving India’s energy sustainability objectives. With this milestone, Getsun Power continues to lead by example, reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in the eco-energy sector while driving progress in the energy storage domain.

