Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Ghazipur Accident: Truck Crash Claims 6 Lives, Injures Many Devotees Returning From Maha Kumbh

At least six people died and many others were injured when an uncontrolled truck hit a vehicle carrying devotees returning from Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela.

In a tragic incident on Friday evening, at least six people were killed and several others injured in a fatal truck accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur. The accident occurred in Kusmi Kala, close to the Nandganj police station. A pickup truck, which was reportedly carrying around 20 devotees, was hit by an uncontrolled truck.

The devotees were returning from Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, when the accident took place. According to officials, all the injured individuals have been rushed to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment. A rescue operation has been launched, with the District Magistrate and police officials on-site to manage the situation and provide assistance.

The preliminary reports suggest that the victims were from Bansgaon village in Gorakhpur. The truck, which caused the accident, was driven by an unidentified driver who fled the scene immediately after the crash. The police have launched a manhunt to catch the driver, while the injured continue to receive treatment for their injuries.

This horrific accident follows another devastating tragedy at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj just days earlier. A stampede in the Sangam area, which occurred during the Mauni Amavasya, claimed the lives of at least 30 people, and left 60 others injured. Mauni Amavasya is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, with millions of pilgrims gathering to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

The events in Prayagraj and now in Ghazipur have cast a somber shadow over the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, underscoring the challenges of managing such a large influx of people during religious events. Authorities have been under pressure to implement more effective safety measures to prevent further tragedies.

The truck accident in Ghazipur, along with the earlier stampede in Prayagraj, highlights the risks faced by pilgrims attending religious events. The need for improved transportation safety and crowd management has never been more urgent. Meanwhile, the authorities continue to work towards rescuing the injured and providing necessary medical assistance.

As investigations continue, the hopes are that the authorities will address these concerns swiftly, ensuring that future events are safer for the millions of pilgrims who gather for the Maha Kumbh and other religious occasions across India.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi Calling President Murmu 'Poor Thing' Sparks Row, Internet Slams Congress Family, 'Look At That Entitled Attitude'

