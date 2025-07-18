‘Giving Up Is Not an Option’: Lt Gen V.K. Ahluwalia’s Memoir Offers A Rare Look Inside A Soldier’s Life

In his compelling memoir “A General’s Odyssey: Giving Up Is Not An Option”, Lt Gen (Retd) V.K. Ahluwalia opens a rare window into the life of a soldier shaped by adversity, hardened by high-altitude operations, and softened by empathy and emotional intelligence.

In a recent conversation with NewsX, the former Army Commander offered reflections that go far beyond battlefield tactics — into the personal and philosophical grounding that sustained a long and decorated career.

The book begins with a defining moment: a career-threatening knee injury in 1971 that shattered not only bone but also the dreams of a young cadet. “His kneecap patella has got fragmented into several pieces…” Lt Gen Ahluwalia’s father was told by doctors, who also said he could be unfit for the army. Yet, it was in that moment of despair that the motto — “Giving up is not an option” — began to define his life.

From commanding troops in Rajouri and Uri to leading operations in Kargil and Ladakh, Lt General Ahluwalia’s journey is marked by both strategic innovation and emotional strength. During his tenure as Brigade Commander in Uri amid peak insurgency, he was on a terror group’s hitlist.

“In the year 2001-2002, when the insurgency was at its peak, and the violence by terrorists was again at the peak…no day was the same. There were a number of occasions when we would get information about terrorist movement and every day our resolve was that we’ve got to take them on… In fact, they at one point of time targeted me…,” he recalled, adding that they got to know that the terrorists wanted to target the commander of the 161 Infantry Brigade: “That was me, and I was required to travel on that particular road the very next day.”

Giving credit to the “finest officers” on the Army, he said they travelled the same road the next day “to defeat the designs of the terrorists”.

Operation Green Curtain

One of the most remarkable episodes from the book is Operation Green Curtain, a visionary ecological initiative in Kargil aimed at blinding enemy observation by planting willow and poplar trees. Despite resistance, the idea took root, quite literally. The Army employed the local community, entrusting them with the task of their upkeep. “Only 20% survival was required and nothing more,” he explained. The effort not only succeeded but earned the division the BNHS Green Governance Award from the Prime Minister.

Leadership, the Lt General believes, is about far more than command. “Management is only about 20% knowledge, 80% is about navigating human connection, human relationship,” he says, quoting a Stanford study. Emotional intelligence, he stresses, is crucial even in the military, a structure often perceived as rigid.

The memoir also explores operational challenges in some of the world’s harshest terrains. From the biting -45°C temperatures of Ladakh to avalanche-prone posts above 20,000 ft, he details the complex logistics, psychological toll, and high morale of troops serving in such areas.

On evolving threats, Lt Gen Ahluwalia offers a sharp assessment of Pakistan’s decades-long proxy war strategy, stressing that the mindset of “bleeding India with a thousand cuts” persists. Reflecting on Operation Sindoor, he praises India’s decisive response and inter-agency coordination, quoting the Ramayana: “Opportunity and timings are the greatest weapons of a warrior. Do not miss either.”

In terms of future warfare, he calls for a “quantum jump” in technology-enabled systems — including precision munitions, drone warfare, and cyber-resilient infrastructure. He also stresses the need for enhanced border connectivity and intelligence systems to stay ahead of adversaries.

On internal security challenges like Left Wing Extremism, he advocates grassroots development. “We need to improve the physical connectivity, digital connectivity…improve education facilities, improve healthcare, improve livelihood by way of employment.”

Lt Gen Ahluwalia’s memoir is now available in bookstores and online platforms.

