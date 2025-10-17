Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List

The Gujarat Government has undertaken a grand political exercise by completely revamping its council of ministers and inducting 26 new ministers, an exercise basically seen to be a major strategic reset for the ruling party. Unlike any other member of the former Cabinet, the entire erstwhile Cabinet was asked to resign, paving the way for one of the most significant government reshuffles that the state has witnessed.

The front-loading with almost an entire roster of newcomers sends a resounding signal from the party in regard to its intention to rejuvenate, reward new talent, and re-orient its political machinery ahead of local elections and the all-critical 2027 state assembly elections.

In addition to Rivaba Jadeja, the new cabinet now includes Swaroopji Thakor, Pravenkumar Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshna Waghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Waghani, Praful Pansheriya, Harsh Sanghvi, and Kanubhai Desai.

Strategic Roster Balancing

The cabinet reshuffle is essentially not just changing the cast of characters but a carefully calculated effort for political and social engineering fine-tuning of the administration. Selection in this case will take emphasis mainly on regional and caste representativeness, trying to achieve balance in regional dispersion across Gujarat’s complex demographic landscape, especially given that the prominence will be laid on regions where political competition is rising.

The new list has a balanced mix between the experienced and the new; however, there would be a significant push for elevation and more representation of younger MLAs and women in the ministry. It would be a distributionally beneficial portfolio to local aspirations and consolidate the grassroots support structure of the party in every nook and cranny of the state for good measure.

Focus on Future Preparedness

Induction of 26 new sets of ministers is inherently tied to electoral preparation and internal organizational strength. With the introduction of a fresh team, the leadership is looking to allay any possible anti-incumbency sentiment directed toward the former ministers.

The revamp also provides an opportunity to effectively carry out the principle of ‘one person, one post’, as important hands are now making the transition from the ministerial post and onto targeted party work.

This complete overhaul both structurally and at the level of human resources stands as a testimony to the party’s fast-tracking governance and organizational agenda into one that is nimble and responsive to public opinion and prepared for the electoral skirmishes ahead. The new council, now almost at full constitutional strength, will lead development and deliver on political objectives toward the next major polls.

Also Read: Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s Birth Anniversary, Reflecting On The Reformer’s Relevance Today