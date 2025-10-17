LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List

Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List

Gujarat government revamps entire cabinet, inducting 26 new ministers in a strategic move. The reshuffle emphasizes youth, women, regional balance, and electoral preparedness, signaling a major political reset ahead of local and 2027 state assembly elections.

Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Inducted in Major Political Rese (Pc: X)
Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Inducted in Major Political Rese (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 17, 2025 12:12:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List

The Gujarat Government has undertaken a grand political exercise by completely revamping its council of ministers and inducting 26 new ministers, an exercise basically seen to be a major strategic reset for the ruling party. Unlike any other member of the former Cabinet, the entire erstwhile Cabinet was asked to resign, paving the way for one of the most significant government reshuffles that the state has witnessed.

The front-loading with almost an entire roster of newcomers sends a resounding signal from the party in regard to its intention to rejuvenate, reward new talent, and re-orient its political machinery ahead of local elections and the all-critical 2027 state assembly elections.

In addition to Rivaba Jadeja, the new cabinet now includes Swaroopji Thakor, Pravenkumar Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshna Waghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Waghani, Praful Pansheriya, Harsh Sanghvi, and Kanubhai Desai.

Strategic Roster Balancing 

The cabinet reshuffle is essentially not just changing the cast of characters but a carefully calculated effort for political and social engineering fine-tuning of the administration. Selection in this case will take emphasis mainly on regional and caste representativeness, trying to achieve balance in regional dispersion across Gujarat’s complex demographic landscape, especially given that the prominence will be laid on regions where political competition is rising.

The new list has a balanced mix between the experienced and the new; however, there would be a significant push for elevation and more representation of younger MLAs and women in the ministry. It would be a distributionally beneficial portfolio to local aspirations and consolidate the grassroots support structure of the party in every nook and cranny of the state for good measure.

Focus on Future Preparedness 

Induction of 26 new sets of ministers is inherently tied to electoral preparation and internal organizational strength. With the introduction of a fresh team, the leadership is looking to allay any possible anti-incumbency sentiment directed toward the former ministers.

The revamp also provides an opportunity to effectively carry out the principle of ‘one person, one post’, as important hands are now making the transition from the ministerial post and onto targeted party work.

This complete overhaul both structurally and at the level of human resources stands as a testimony to the party’s fast-tracking governance and organizational agenda into one that is nimble and responsive to public opinion and prepared for the electoral skirmishes ahead. The new council, now almost at full constitutional strength, will lead development and deliver on political objectives toward the next major polls.

Also Read: Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s Birth Anniversary, Reflecting On The Reformer’s Relevance Today

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 12:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 26 New MinistersGujarat CabinetGujarat Governmenthome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s Birth Anniversary, Reflecting On The Reformer’s Relevance Today

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Pollution Surge As Mornings Turn Foggy And Nights Get Colder

‘We Won The Battle!’ Hyderabad Paediatrician’s 8 Year Battle Against ORS, Burst Into Tears, WATCH

Diwali Rush In Delhi: Commuters Face Heavy Traffic For Hours, Traffic Police Personnel’s Leave Cancelled

Brawl Over Biryani In Bihar: AIMIM’s Election Campaign Turns Chaotic As People Loot Free Food- WATCH VIDEO!

LATEST NEWS

Scherzer leads Blue Jays to 8-2 win, ties series 2-2

Exclusive-Micron to exit server chips business in China after ban, sources say

Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List

Alyssa Healy Breaks Records In Women’s World Cup, Becomes First Player To…

Baahubali – The Epic’ Gets U/A Certificate: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus With 3hr 44min Runtime Set To Roar Soon!

“IPS Sprinters” Crowned Champions Again at aBAJA (Autonomous) 2025

English winemakers hope for export boost as they toast warmest summer

Silambarasan TR’s Arasan Promo Out: Vetri Maaran Expands Vada Chennai Universe With A Thrilling New Chapter Of Power And Revenge

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slide, gold scales new peak as banking fears weigh

Top Dhanteras 2025 Investment Ideas Beyond Gold: Mutual Funds, Silver, and Real Estate

Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List
Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List
Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List
Gujarat Cabinet Overhaul: 26 New Ministers Take Charge In Major Government Shake-Up, Here’s The List
QUICK LINKS