Gujarat Cargo Ropeway Accident: Bodies Shifted To Halol Referral Hospital

6 people have died after the cable wire of a cargo ropeway snapped at the Pavagadh Hill Temple in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, on 6th September, Saturday, a police official said as reported in the PTI. Panchmahal’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dr. Hareshbhai Dudhat has confirmed the casualties, and added that the bodies have been shifted to Halol Referral Hospital as reported in the IANS. The district collector, senior police officers and local legislators immediately rushed to the site. Police and fire brigade teams had cordoned off the area to avoid further mishaps. They are also carrying out rescue and relief operations.

What are the names of the deceased?

The names of the deceased are, “Annaji alias Bhairavlal Ratilal Jat from Gitawas in Rajasthan, who worked at a hotel; Mohammed Anwar Mahmad Sharifkhan and Balvantsingh Dhaniram, both residents of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, were employed as ropeway operators; Dilipsinh Narvatsingh Koli was deployed as temple security; Hiteshbhai Hasmukhbhai Baria, working at the temple’s food service facility; and Sureshbhai Rayjibhai Koli, a flower trader,” an officer said as reported in the Hindustan Times.

An almost similar incident happened in 2023

In 2023, a similar incident was averted at Kalika Mata temple during evening in Gujarat’s Pavagadh. A cable of the ropeway connecting the temple to Maachi had allegedly came off . The passengers in the cabins remained suspended mid-air in the dark for over 40 minutes before they were rescued. The company Usha Breco Limited maintains and operates the passenger ropeway.

What is the location of the Pavagadh Hill Temple?

The Pavagadh Hill Temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres. The pilgrims either choose to climb some 2000 steps or use the cable cars to reach the summit.

