LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'

Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'

Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 19:48:08 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 25 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and gave the go-ahead for the 12th annual Chintan Shibir of the state government with the theme “From Collective Thinking to Collective Development”, a CMO’s release said.

The Chintan Shibir will be held from November 13 to 15 at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Valsad district.

Ministers and senior secretaries will also travel to Valsad by train to participate in the camp.

According to the release, various topics, including nutrition and public health, the growth and diversification of the service sector, capacity building for a developed Gujarat, public safety, green energy, and environmental issues, will be covered during the Chintan Shibir.

According to the release, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the annual Chintan Shibir in 2003 to make state governance more citizen-centric and public welfare-oriented, and to foster a culture of ease of governance.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government has continued this tradition by organising the 12th Annual Chintan Shibir, giving new direction to administrative management through the timely use of technology, transparency, and sensitivity.

The 12th Annual Chintan Shibir, organised by the Administrative Reforms and Training Department of the State Government, will be held with the permanent theme: Samuhik chintan thi samuhik vikas taraph (From Collective Thinking to Collective Progress).

For this year’s Chintan Shibir, a list of topics for collective thinking and deliberation has been prepared, which includes nutrition and public health, growth and diversification in the service sector, capacity building for Viksit Gujarat, public safety, green energy, environmental protection, and other relevant subjects.

During this three-day Chintan Shibir, other activities are also planned, including trekking, cycling, advanced meditation yoga, nighttime games, and cultural programs.

Participants of the Shibir will travel in groups to Valsad on November 13 by the Vande Bharat train and will return to Ahmedabad by train after the Shibir concludes.

The Shibir will begin on 13th November with an inaugural session. Over the next two days, various discussion sessions and group meetings will be held throughout the day, featuring lectures by subject matter experts. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhupendra-patelchintan-shibirgandhinagargujaratgujarat-cmnarendra modiprime-ministervande-bharat-train

RELATED News

26th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit & Greatest Brands and Leaders 2025 Asia, Africa & Americas
CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive
Central Government Cancels Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO License Used To Receive Foreign Funding
Telangana Weather: Heavy Rains Forecast, CM Revanth Reddy Puts Administration On High Alert
From Local Struggles to Global Stages: The Inspirational Journey of Dr. Yogesh Lakhani

LATEST NEWS

Kabul residents decry severe outages, urge Afghanistan's power utility to act
L'Oreal Paris to host its public runway show 'Le défilé' at The Hotel De Ville
Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?
Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases "Pali Model" as blueprint for rural enterprise growth
Olympian Sajan Prakash eyes 200m butterfly glory, Asian Games preparations during Asian Aquatic Championship
Indian Captain SuryaKumar Yadav In Trouble? Faces ICC Scrutiny, Read To Know Why
From Local Struggles to Global Stages: The Inspirational Journey of Dr. Yogesh Lakhani
Karnataka HC upholds state's socio-economic survey, stipulates voluntary participation
Happy Menstruation! Viral Video Shows Family Celebrating Girl’s First Periods With Tears And Love
Pak: Traders in PoGB continue sit-in despite conditional tax exemptions
Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'
Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'
Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'
Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'

QUICK LINKS