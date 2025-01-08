Gujarat Man Arrested for Using Camera-Equipped Glasses To Click Pictures Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

The accused, identified as Jani Jaikumar from Vadodara, was arrested after security personnel spotted a light flashing from his glasses.

A Gujarat man was arrested on January 6, for using a pair of camera-equipped glasses to take photographs at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Clicking pictures of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is prohibited. He was caught violating the ban on photography and videography at the religious site.

The accused, identified as Jani Jaikumar from Vadodara, was arrested after security personnel spotted a light flashing from his glasses as he took photos near the Singhdwar of the temple complex.

Jaikumar had managed to cross several checkpoints along the Ram Janmabhoomi path before reaching the area.

According to SP (Security) Balramachari Dubey, the glasses, valued at approximately Rs 50,000, had cameras on both sides with a button for capturing images. The suspicious device was discovered after security officials noticed the flashing light.

Anurag Bajpai, a jawan of the Special Security Force (SSF), detained Jaikumar and was commended for his vigilance.

Jaikumar, a businessman, is currently being interrogated by the authorities.

ALSO READ: Delhi Man Kills Wife, Hides Body In Bed; Arrested While Plotting Second Murder Of ‘Friend’