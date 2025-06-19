Gujarat Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall, Floods, And Storms Wreak Havoc Across State As Monsoon Intensifies

As the Southwest Monsoon strengthens across Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued new warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas of the state. Ahmedabad experienced a soothing dip in temperature, along with light rains on Wednesday, but the situation is dire in southern Gujarat, where there have been incidents of flooding, waterlogging, and even fatalities.

Orange Alert Issued for Surat, Valsad, and Bharuch

According to the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Surat, Valsad, and Bharuch districts, signalling the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days. Ahmedabad remains under a yellow alert, with forecasts indicating light to moderate showers, thunderstorms, and lightning activity over the coming week.

Emergency services are on standy throughout the southern area of the country, effective where authorities are closely monitoring water levels and weather developments. People are encouraged to exercise caution and avoid travel in heavy rain and flood risk areas.

Rain Turns Fatal in South Gujarat

The monsoon has provided relief but also destruction. Some areas in south Gujarat have experienced deadly flooding and waterlogging, with reports of people being swept away in flowing streams and people being trapped from submerged areas. While there were not confirmed numbers yet, we have reports of several people having died from rainrelated accidents.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) stated that 14 talukas receiving over 50mm of rainfall by Wednesday evening are located in vulnerable areas, including south Gujarat and Gir Somnath district.

Dangs District Sees Highest Rainfall

Among the most impacted areas, Dangs district bore the brunt of the heavy downpour. Ahwa taluka accounted for a major 182 mm of rain, followed by Vaghai with 131 mm, and Subir with 118 mm. The torrential rains have increased the likelihood of landslides, flash flooding, and interference with infrastructure in the area.

Ahmedabad Gets Temporary Relief, But Rain to Continue

In contrast to the extreme weather in the south, Ahmedabad witnessed a much-needed respite from the heat. The city received a modest 4mm of rain by 8 PM on Wednesday. Cloud cover brought down the maximum temperature to 32.9°C, which is five degrees below the normal for this time of year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2°C.

However, this relief might be short-lived. Thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to heavy showers are forecast to return, affecting both Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in the coming days.

IMD Forecast: What to Expect This Week in Gujarat

The IMD has outlined the weather outlook for the next few days, predicting active monsoon conditions throughout the state:

June 19: Thunderstorms with rain and lightning Temperature: Max 35°C / Min 26°C Humidity: 90–92%

June 20: Thunderstorms with lightning Temperature: Max 34°C / Min 26°C Humidity: 85–75%

June 21: Continued thunderstorm activity Temperature: Max 34°C / Min 25°C Humidity: 85–75%

June 22–23: Thunderstorms expected Heavy rainfall in northern Gujarat on June 23 Temperature: Max 35°C / Min 25–26°C Humidity: 90–95%

June 24–25: Rain or thundershowers likely No major weather warnings Temperature: Max 32–34°C / Min 24°C Humidity: 90–95%



Government Urges Caution in Flood-Prone Areas

Local authorities have requested residents living in at-risk flood-areas and low-lying areas, to be cautious and only travel when necessary. Orange alerts have been initiated in most districts, and locals are being asked to stay indoors during rain heavy rain, expect for power outages, and consider keeping emergency numbers to hand.

Danger of flash flooding, road blockages, and transport disruption is even more significant in the worst affected areas. To alleviate these hazards, local authorities are adding to existing disaster plans, deploying emergency response teams consisting of staff to deal with localized flooding and providing temporary emergency shelters for those affected.

