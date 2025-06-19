India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Extremely Heavy Rain Warnings In Bihar, Bengal, Northeast; Gujarat, Maharashtra Brace For Floods

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the continued advance of the Southwest Monsoon, spreading over significant regions including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. With favorable atmospheric conditions, more areas are expected to come under monsoon influence in the coming days. Multiple regions are now facing warnings of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted in East and Central India

A well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal is now moving toward Jharkhand, intensifying monsoon currents in East and Central India. The resulting weather system will bring widespread rain to Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Key Alerts by Region and Date:

June 19 (Bihar): Very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm activity, squalls reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph, and frequent lightning.

June 19 (Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha): Extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours in isolated areas.

June 20 (Jharkhand): Extremely heavy rainfall, expected to continue through June 22.

June 19–23 (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy to very heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

June 19–20 (Chhattisgarh): Heavy rainfall with moderate lightning activity.

West India: Monsoon Strengthens in Maharashtra and Gujarat

A second low-pressure area over central Rajasthan and a trough line extending toward Gujarat are intensifying the rain systems in western India. States like Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra are set to experience continuous rain throughout the week.

Key Alerts in the West:

June 19 (Konkan & Goa, Maharashtra): Very heavy rainfall, posing risks of waterlogging and urban flooding in low-lying areas.

June 19 (Gujarat): Heavy rainfall, with isolated squalls and storm activity reported.

June 22–24 (Saurashtra & Kutch): Heavy rainfall accompanied by high surface wind speeds.

Southern States on Alert for Rain and Winds

The monsoon has reached South Peninsular India, and moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the region, particularly in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Coastal Karnataka. Strong winds have also been forecast along coastal areas.

Rain Forecast in South India:

June 19 (Kerala, Tamil Nadu): Heavy rainfall with gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph, especially in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

June 19–21 (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana): Light to moderate rainfall with isolated hot and humid conditions.

June 22–24 (Kerala & Coastal Karnataka): Isolated heavy rainfall expected to provide temporary relief from high temperatures.

Northeast India: Meghalaya Braces for Extremely Heavy Rain

The Northeast is continuing to see persistent rainfall. The IMD has issued red alerts for Meghalaya, where extremely heavy showers could lead to localized flooding and visibility issues.

Key Alerts for Northeast India:

June 19 (Meghalaya): Extremely heavy rainfall, leading to potential flooding and travel disruptions.

June 19–24 (Entire NE India): Moderate to heavy rain forecast across the region for the entire week.

Northwest India: Gradual Uptick in Rainfall Expected

Northwest India is gradually beginning to experience rainfall activity due to an active western disturbance and a surface trough. The focus is on East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of the hill states.

Forecast by Region:

June 19–23 (East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh): Very heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 50 kmph.

June 20–23 (Himachal, Punjab, Haryana): Heavy rainfall, with increased risk of landslides in hilly regions.

June 22 (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh): Isolated heavy rainfall, potential for temporary travel disruption in mountainous areas.

Delhi-NCR Weather: Cloudy Skies, Rain, and Cooler Temperatures

The national capital is set to enjoy some weather relief, with the IMD forecasting rain, thunderstorms, and below-normal temperatures over the next few days.

Daily Forecast for Delhi:

June 19: Partly cloudy skies with rain and gusty winds up to 50 kmph. Temperatures between 35–37°C (max) and 26–28°C (min).

June 20: Light rain with thunderstorm activity. Max temp 36–38°C, min 27–29°C, winds rising to 25 kmph in the evening.

June 21: Moderate rain, generally cloudy skies, gusty winds up to 50 kmph. Winds to shift from southeast in the morning to northeast in the evening.

Heat and Humidity Outlook Across the Nation

A slight drop of 2–3°C in maximum temperatures is forecast over Central India within the next 48 hours, with no significant change expected elsewhere.

Heat Conditions:

June 19 (Tamil Nadu): Hot and humid conditions likely in isolated pockets.

June 19–22 (Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema): Persistently uncomfortable conditions due to high humidity and heat.

Public Safety and Advisory

With the monsoon intensifying across various regions, the IMD has warned residents to stay alert for extreme weather, especially in areas facing heavy and extremely heavy rainfall. People are advised to avoid non-essential travel during intense rain periods, follow local advisories, and remain updated with IMD bulletins.

