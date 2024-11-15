Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today? Find The State-Wise List Here

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 is here. Find out if banks are open or closed today with our state-wise list and plan your banking activities accordingly.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today? Find The State-Wise List Here

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Purab, will be observed on November 15, 2024, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Guru of the Sikhs. This day is quite religious and culturally important for Sikhs but also to many others in this world who have been his followers. However, the festival does result in some public holiday closures, mainly for banks in many Indian states.

Bank Operations On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Being a Guru Nanak Jayanti day, the observance of public holiday in some states will lead to the shut down of banks. Being utterly respectful of the same, Reserve Bank of India has put out the holiday schedule for some states that are observing their banking services to celebrate the festival. In this regard, customers are urged to check with the state-wise holiday schedule prior to visiting local bank branches to avoid being inconvenienced.

Others will remain shut in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad of Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar. With the bank closures in these states, customers should make specific arrangements for their financial dealings in these states.

Spiritual Significance Of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti is not just a religious festival but a time for deep reflection on the very highly spiritual messages delivered by Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His teachings, that hint at equality and selfless service with justice for all, function across cultures and communities. Being the founder of Sikhism, his contribution certainly transcends religious mandates; one can touch, directly access the very values of peace, unity, and love for all.

On this day, Akhand Path (the continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib), Nagar Kirtans (processions), and Langar (community feasts) are mainstream practices in Sikh communities. His message of unity continues to guide millions worldwide, stressing harmony, service without self-interest, and social welfare.

MUST READ | Delhi Enters Pollution Emergency As AQI Crosses 450: What Are The New Restrictions In Place?

Filed under

Bank Holidays Guru Nanak Jayanti Guru Purab national news
Advertisement

Also Read

What Is The Haka Dance? Protest Dance In The New Zealand Parliament, WATCH

What Is The Haka Dance? Protest Dance In The New Zealand Parliament, WATCH

Dehradun Road Accident Claims Six Lives; Families Yet to Lodge Complaint

Dehradun Road Accident Claims Six Lives; Families Yet to Lodge Complaint

New Zealand MP Rips Up Bill And Disrupts Parliament With Haka Dance In Protest | WATCH

New Zealand MP Rips Up Bill And Disrupts Parliament With Haka Dance In Protest |...

Delhi Enters Pollution Emergency As AQI Crosses 450: What Are The New Restrictions In Place?

Delhi Enters Pollution Emergency As AQI Crosses 450: What Are The New Restrictions In Place?

What Led To AFSPA’s Return In Key Areas Of Manipur?

What Led To AFSPA’s Return In Key Areas Of Manipur?

Entertainment

Did You Know Denzel Washington Had A Same-Sex Kiss In Gladiator II? Actor Reveals Why It Was Cut

Did You Know Denzel Washington Had A Same-Sex Kiss In Gladiator II? Actor Reveals Why

Planning To Watch Gladiator II? Here’s A Quick Recap Of Gladiator Starring Russell Crowe Before You Watch The New One

Planning To Watch Gladiator II? Here’s A Quick Recap Of Gladiator Starring Russell Crowe Before

Robbie Williams Played By CGI Monkey In Emotional New Trailer For Biopic

Robbie Williams Played By CGI Monkey In Emotional New Trailer For Biopic

Elon Musk Embraces ‘Goat-ed’ Makoto Shinkai Anime Masterpiece: A New MAGA Era Begins?

Elon Musk Embraces ‘Goat-ed’ Makoto Shinkai Anime Masterpiece: A New MAGA Era Begins?

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox