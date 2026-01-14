LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests donald trump Ayush Badoni islamic nato Epstein australia Iran protests
LIVE TV
Home > India > Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

Makar Sankranti 2026 on January 14 marks the sun’s entry into Capricorn and the start of Uttarayan. Celebrated with kites, til-gul and harvest gratitude, the festival brings people together through meaningful Hindi wishes, cultural quotes and vibrant digital greetings shared across social media.

Happy Makar Sankranti Hindi Wishes 2026: Quotes, Greetings and Photos to Share the Festive Joy
Happy Makar Sankranti Hindi Wishes 2026: Quotes, Greetings and Photos to Share the Festive Joy

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 14, 2026 09:12:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

January 14, 2026, marks the day when the sun will be in the Capricorn constellation, and the fragrance of til-gul together with the picturesque scene of kites dancing in the air will be the first ones to pop up. Makar Sankranti is no more about the icy grip of winter but is the time all farmers, and the whole community, celebrate with the first good harvest of the year. 

You Might Be Interested In

It is the concept of an entire season based on this gratitude; hence, people would share their best wishes again and again, corresponding to the Happy Makar Sankranti Hindi wishes for 2026.

Gradually, it became nothing but a tradition to connect the community around and sweeten the lives of others with beautiful words and pictures of the festival.

You Might Be Interested In

Meaningful Makar Sankranti Quotes in Hindi for Cultural Connection

The core of the celebration is its “Saumya” (gentle) and “Utsahi” (energetic) aspects. By sending Makar Sankranti quotes in Hindi, you are introducing a deep cultural root that honors the victory of light over darkness.

In 2026, the change of trend will be “Sanskrit-infused Hindi,” where expressions like “Surya Dev ki kripa se aapke jeevan mein naye prakash ka aagman ho” will have the strongest echo among the people. 

These quotes function as our spiritual support, constantly reminding us that the sun’s northward movement (Uttarayan) should also inspire our targets to be higher ones. The use of handwritten Hindi script makes it more inviting and honest, something that the English versions might not be able to convey.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

Digital Makar Sankranti Greetings and Photos to Share on Social Media

In the midst of our hyper-connected world, Makar Sankranti greetings and pictures have turned out to be the foremost means we share the festive mood across various platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

HD images of golden wheat fields, kites of different colors, and potteries have the power to show the visual “mood” of 2026.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

A carefully selected picture along with a message like “Mithaas bhari til-gul jaisi dosti bani rahe” has the power to create an instant emotional response.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

This year, let the traditional motifs and modern minimalism merge together to create visual greetings that will not only be aesthetically pleasing but will also make your greetings visible among the digital feed of the crowd.

Also Read: Happy Bhogi 2026: Best Wishes, Heartfelt Quotes, Warm Messages and Festive Greetings to Share With Loved Ones

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 9:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Happy Makar Sankranti 2026Makar Sankranti Hindi wishesSankranti quotes in HindiUttarayan festival

RELATED News

Second Spotting In Less Than 48 Hours: Suspected Pakistani Drones Sighted In J&K’s Rajouri Near LOC Hours After Army Chief’s Warning

BJP Slams Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar For Skipping German Chancellor’s Bengaluru Visit To Meet Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

BMC Election 2026: Full Schedule, Voting Day & Time, Results Date

What Is BRICS 2026 Theme and Logo? India Unveils ‘Lotus And Namaste’ Vision With ‘Greater Global Welfare’ Push

Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Show Mixed Signals; Traders Monitor Earnings, Sector Performance and Market Volatility

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Just Dial, L&T, ICICI Lombard, Den Networks,Tata Elxsi, IOB, Waaree, Angel One, Kotak Mahindra, Groww, HDFC AMC In Focus

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Will Step In For Washington Sundar? Captain Shubman Gill To Decide Between Ayush Badoni And Nitish Kumar Reddy; Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI

Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means

What To Expect From Today’s Stock Market Trading Session? Here’s Everything Shaping Dalal Street Ahead Amid Geopolitical Tension

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Rajkot? Check Weather Report

Putin Vs Trump Tensions Spike: Russia Rejects US President’s Iran War Threats, Batters Ukraine With Missiles, Drones

Who Is Sasha Riley? Iraq War Veteran Behind Viral ‘Epstein Survivor’ Audio, Drops Bombshell Claims, Names Powerful Figures

Actor Timothy Busfield Turns Himself In Over Child Sex Abuse Charges; Says He ‘Did Not Do Anything Wrong’

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones
Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones
Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones
Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Best Hindi Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Photos To Share With Loved Ones

QUICK LINKS