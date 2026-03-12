LIVE TV
Hardik Pandya Flag Complaint: What's The Maximum Punishment For Insulting Tricolor If Found Guilty? What Constitutes 'Insult' In National Honor Act?

Hardik Pandya Flag Complaint: What’s The Maximum Punishment For Insulting Tricolor If Found Guilty? What Constitutes ‘Insult’ In National Honor Act?

Hardik Pandya faces a legal complaint for allegedly insulting the Tricolor during India's T20 World Cup celebrations.

Hardik Pandya Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Disrespect To Indian Flag After T20 World Cup 2026 Win| Image Source - AFP
Hardik Pandya Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Disrespect To Indian Flag After T20 World Cup 2026 Win| Image Source - AFP

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 12, 2026 18:55:12 IST

Hardik Pandya Flag Complaint: What’s The Maximum Punishment For Insulting Tricolor If Found Guilty? What Constitutes ‘Insult’ In National Honor Act?

Hardik Pandya Flag Complaint: India’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory celebrations has been clouded by a controversy surrounding star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. 

Afte the videos of post match celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad aired, a Pune-based advocate, Wajid Khan, has filed a complaint at Shivaji Nagar Police Station, seeking an FIR against Pandya for allegedly insulting the national flag. 

What Is The Controversy?

The controversy erupted after the videos of India’s on-field celebrations after the T20 World Cup final victory went viral on social media. 

In one such video, Pandya could be seen celebrating with the Tricolour draped over his shoulder while dancing on the field. 

In another video, Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma are seen lying together on the podium even as players and staff continued celebrating around them. 

The complainant alleged that Pandya’s act of draping the national flag around his body during these moments amounted to disrespect.

What Does the Law Say?

The complaint referred to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 – a law most Indians have heard of but read by very few.

Under this Act, whoever in any public place burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon, or otherwise shows disrespect to the Indian National Flag shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

So what exactly counts as “insult”? 

The law spells the concept of “insult” very clearly. 

Disrespect to the national flag includes using it as a costume or uniform worn below the waist, using it as drapery in any form, embroidering or printing it on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or dress material, or putting any kind of inscription upon it.

Repeat offenders face even more rigourous punishment. 

Whoever has already been convicted of an offence under the Act and is again convicted shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term not less than one year, the statue states.

Not the First Time

This is not the first time a cricketer has faced such a complaint. 

Former India tennis star Sania Mirza was previously entangled in a similar controversy and was sent court summons in Bhopal after a private citizen filed a complaint under the same Act.

What Happens Next?

Legal experts point out that the key word in the law is “intentional.” 

Pandya was celebrating one of the biggest moments of his cricketing career, and there is no indication of deliberate disrespect. 

The police will now decide whether the FIR would be registered or not. After which a court would determine whether an offence was committed.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 6:55 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Flag Complaint: What’s The Maximum Punishment For Insulting Tricolor If Found Guilty? What Constitutes ‘Insult’ In National Honor Act?

QUICK LINKS