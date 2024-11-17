Haryana Students Learn Bomb-Making From YouTube, Detonate Device Under Teacher’s Chair

A group of Class 12 students in Haryana has been suspended for a week after allegedly setting off a firecracker-like bomb under their female science teacher's chair as part of a prank

A group of Class 12 students in Haryana has been suspended for a week after allegedly setting off a firecracker-like bomb under their female science teacher’s chair as part of a prank. The students reportedly learned how to create the explosive device by watching tutorials on YouTube.

Thankfully, the teacher was unharmed in the explosion, but the students involved in this dangerous stunt have faced temporary suspension from school. The incident took place after the teacher had scolded the students, prompting them to retaliate by detonating the bomb while she was seated at her desk. One student placed the device beneath her chair, while another used a remote control to trigger the explosion.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the teacher chose to forgive the students for their actions. Officials from the Haryana education department acted quickly, visiting the school to conduct a thorough investigation. Although there were talks of expelling the students, their parents intervened, offering an apology and assuring that such behavior would not happen again.

To address the students’ mischievous behavior, a panchayat was convened in the village. It was revealed that out of the 15 students in the class, 13 were involved in the prank and were aware of the plan. Consequently, all 13 students have been suspended, and further discussions are ongoing to decide if additional disciplinary actions should be taken.

District Education Officer Naresh Mehta confirmed that the teacher had forgiven the students involved. Mehta stated, “If these children had made a model and presented it, we would have honored them, but now this matter has been settled with a warning. These children had learned all this from YouTube.”

