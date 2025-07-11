Hassan Deaths: Why Are Young People Dying Suddenly? Govt Probes, Finds No Spike

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has ruled out fears of a mysterious spate of sudden cardiac deaths in Hassan district, as a formal investigation has reported no sudden jump in heart attacks. The claim comes amidst increasing public fear and widespread media reports of multiple young adult fatalities in the area being linked to sudden cardiac arrests.

Minister Gundu Rao said, “There is no rise in deaths in Hassan. Nothing to fear. There is no numbers spurt compared to last year or even month-on-month this year.”

The government has ordered an investigation after news reports and viral social media updates revealed an increase in heart-related deaths, especially among the youth. The probe was headed by a leading heart hospital in South India, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences director in Bengaluru.

Key Findings of the Hassan Death Inquiry

The survey investigated 24 fatalities in Hassan district between May and June 2025. Here’s what it concluded:

4 deaths were non-cardiac: due to chronic kidney disease, road accidents, gastroenteritis, and suspected electrocution.

20 deaths were potentially cardiac-related: 10 were ascertained cardiac deaths and 10 were labeled probable cardiac deaths with regards to symptoms and medical history.

More than 75% of those who died had one or more pre-existing risk factors, such as smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or a family history of heart disease. Alcohol consumption was also noted in many cases.

Hassan Death: No sudden cardiac death

In spite of the alarm, the report concludes that there is no sudden cardiac death spike compared to earlier months in the same district. It also examined cardiac case trends at Jayadeva Institute’s branches in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kalaburgi and saw no overall increase in cardiac deaths.

Young Deaths and No Screening Worries

Though the figures do not reflect a sudden rise, the health department is still worried about the deaths of youth, some as young as 19, 21, and 23. They were said to mostly be auto or cab drivers and had no previous diagnoses of heart ailments.

“Most of these deaths can have been averted,” Gundu Rao said. “If they had been screened early, some of them would have been saved.”

Hassan Death Inquiry: Need more screening and awareness

The report also noted that in some of the cases, the person suddenly expired during sleep or following light symptoms, citing the importance of more screening and awareness.

Govt Plans Autopsy and Screening Measures

With the aim of preventing such occurrences, the Karnataka government is stepping up its cardiac care measures. Minister Rao made announcements on plans to get all government schoolchildren above 15 years old screened, as well as government staff.

“There’s a desire to ramp up screening overall,” he said.

The report also suggests initiating a cardiac wellness surveillance program in the state. A major recommendation is that all sudden deaths outside of hospitals should be autopsied to identify if cardiac conditions were the cause.

The health ministry is also hope to conduct public education campaigns about risk factors for heart disease, warning signs, and the need for regular check-ups.

