MoS Commerce & Industries-Piyush Goyal Slammed Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Over Covid Vax Comments On Hassan Heart Attacks

MoS Commerce & Industries-Piyush Goyal Slammed Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Over Covid Vax Comments On Hassan Heart Attacks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for linking COVID vaccines to heart attacks, accusing him of undermining Indian pharma to favor foreign firms. Goyal also highlighted India’s FTA progress and support for startups and industry growth.

Piyush Goyal Slams Siddaramaiah Over COVID Vax Remarks, Defends Indian Pharma & Startup Ecosystem.

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 23:15:46 IST

In a scathing attack on the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for linking the alleged hasty rollout of Covid vaccines to the recent spurt in fatal heart attack cases in the state, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal questioned whether Siddaramaiah was pushing the agenda of foreign companies.

He was speaking to the media after attending an interactive session with industrial leaders organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“In a large country like India, 250 crore vaccine doses were given for free because our companies had the capacity and produced vaccines for less than Rs 100,” Goyal said.

“The Chief Minister of this state – when he insults and undermines our scientists and pharmaceutical sector – I question his intentions. Is he working to further the agenda of foreign companies?” Goyal asked.

“Are these foreign companies, which are trying to harm India’s pharmaceutical industry and are worried about our economic progress and capabilities, being supported by the Congress government, its Chief Minister, and its allies? Are they deliberately portraying Indian companies in a bad light?” he questioned.

“Is something suspicious going on? The Chief Minister must answer and apologise to Indian scientists and pharmaceutical companies,” Goyal demanded.

“Fake narratives cannot dilute the extraordinary work done by our scientists and the pharmaceutical industry in our fight against COVID,” he said.

ALSO READ: 22 Heart Attack Deaths In 40 Days: Karnataka’s Hassan District

Answering another question, Goyal said, “India does not negotiate under pressure or deadlines. We negotiate in the national interest. That remains paramount in everything we do.”

He pointed out that under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, India has entered into Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with countries like Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and the United Kingdom and others. “We are also in talks with developed nations including the EU bloc of 27 countries, the United States, Oman, Peru, and Chile,” he added.

“Today, India negotiates from a position of strength. We are self-confident and can compete with anyone in the world. This is not the weak India of the Congress-led UPA that signed deals not aligned with national interests,” he remarked.

Speaking about the interaction session, Goyal said he was truly delighted to engage with Bengaluru’s vibrant industry. “I thank the Confederation of Indian Industry and all participating organizations, and Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M. B. Patil, for the opportunity to hear some valuable suggestions,” he said.

“Engaging with the industry, which has enormous potential to power India’s growth, was immensely productive. I was also pleased when one of the participants appreciated the government’s strong response under Operation Sindoor to the recent terrorist attack,” he noted.

“That attack was not just on India’s people, but also on our progress, integrity, and sovereignty. I also believe that the deep-tech industry and startup ecosystem, which thrive in Bengaluru, are jewels in our crown,” Goyal said.

“We are proud of the excellent work being done by the tech sector and the global capability centers. The Government of India will always fully support the technology and startup ecosystem,” he added.

“Just three days ago, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet approved a scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh crore for promoting research, development, and innovation,” he said.

“We have also launched ₹2 lakh crore employment generation incentive scheme, alongside several other initiatives such as skill development programmes, the PM Internship Programme, and a Rs 10,000 crore startup fund. Together, these initiatives will provide strong support to our growing startup, tech, and manufacturing ecosystems,” he stated.

“When we speak to industrialists, we rise above politics and engage constructively,” he said.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M. B. Patil said, “The meeting was organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry and other industry bodies in Karnataka, who wanted a direct interaction. The meeting went well.”

“We briefed Union Minister on the developments in Karnataka. The questions ranged from startup growth to funding access. As a minister representing the state, I am committed to prioritizing the state’s interests over politics and differences,” Patil added.

ALSO READ: Clash Erupts In Prayagraj Over Muharram Procession Route Change, 22 Arrested

