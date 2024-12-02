Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
‘Have At Least Three Children’ RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Raises Concern On Falling Birth Rate

Addressing a gathering in Nagpur, the RSS chief emphasized the critical role of population growth in ensuring the survival of societies. He warned that a population growth rate below 2.1 could lead to societal decline. “Decreasing population is a matter of concern because the Loksankhya Shastra says that if we go below 2.1, then that society perishes. No one will destroy it; it will perish by itself,” he remarked.

Referring to India’s population policy formulated around 1998-2002, he noted that it underscored the need for maintaining a growth rate of at least 2.1. “We need more than two, that is three (as a population growth rate), that’s what the population science says. This number is important because it (society) should survive,” he said.

The RSS chief stressed that families form the basic unit of society and contribute to its overall stability. He underlined the importance of safeguarding these units to ensure the long-term viability of society.

Advocating for a Comprehensive and Balanced Population Policy

During a previous address, the RSS chief had called for a robust and comprehensive population policy that applies uniformly to all communities in India. He raised concerns about the potential impacts of population imbalances on geographical boundaries and social harmony.

“It is true that the higher the population, the greater the burden. If the population is used properly, it becomes a resource. We also have to consider how many people our country can feed and support after 50 years. Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries,” he cautioned.

Stressing the need for decisive action, he added, “Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored. So, a comprehensive population policy should be brought and should be equally applicable to all. Only then will rules pertaining to population control yield results.”

The RSS chief highlighted the dual challenges of ensuring sustainable population growth while addressing imbalances that might affect social and geographical dynamics.

Advocating for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment

In addition to population concerns, the RSS chief spoke about the need to empower women and provide them with equal opportunities in all aspects of life. He emphasized that respecting women as mothers is important but cautioned against limiting their roles to traditional expectations.

“Restricting them to closed doors is not right. Women should have equal rights to make decisions in all areas. There is much work that women, with their strength, can do that men cannot,” he asserted.

He stressed that society must recognize and utilize the unique capabilities of women while ensuring they are not confined by outdated stereotypes. By enabling women to participate equally, society can achieve a more balanced and inclusive approach to progress.

Balancing Social Stability and Development

The RSS chief’s remarks highlight the interplay between population management, family stability, and gender equality in building a resilient society. He called for policies and practices that maintain demographic balance, address potential challenges of population decline, and empower all members of society to contribute meaningfully to its development.

While recognizing the challenges posed by a growing population, he reiterated that a balanced approach is necessary to convert this growth into a resource rather than a liability. Similarly, he pointed out the need for a supportive and inclusive framework that respects diversity and strengthens societal unity.

Through his address, he outlined a vision of sustainable growth, social harmony, and equality as essential pillars for India’s future.

