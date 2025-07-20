LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Live TV
TRENDING |
best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Home > India > “He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy

“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy

While introducing other dignitaries, Siddaramaiah did not mention Shivakumar's name on stage. One of the Congress leaders asked him to mention Shivakumar, which made Siddaramaiah furious.

“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 16:09:43 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday lost his calm on stage at a Congress event in Mysuru district. The incident took place while the achievements of the Congress government were showcased and new projects announced.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar left the event just after addressing it and headed to Bengaluru due to an emergency.

Siddaramaiah’s On-Stage Reaction

While introducing other dignitaries, Siddaramaiah dismissed mentioning Shivakumar’s name on stage. One of the Congress leaders asked him to mention Shivakumar, which made Siddaramaiah furious. Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah said, “DK Shivakumar is not here, right? Please go sit down. What kind of lawyer are you?” He further emphasised that protocol dictates inviting those present at the event, not those who have left for other commitments.

Sparks Controversy Amid CM’s Post Rift

The incident sparked controversy amid the ongoing rift over the Chief Minister post across the state. The Congress high command has made it clear that there are no plans to change the state’s CM. Moreover, Siddaramaiah also dismissed rumours on the same.

Power Struggles Began In 2023 Assembly Elections

The unrest took place during the 2023 Assembly Elections, where Congress achieved the landslide victory. In the meantime, Shivakumar was seen as a strong candidate for the Chief Minister post. But he ended up with the deputy chief minister post and state party chief positions. Some reports also revealed that it was a rotational chief ministership agreement, which was never confirmed.

ALSO READ:  Karnataka CM Row: DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Dismiss Speculation On Leadership Change

Tags: cm siddaramaiahdk shivkumarkarnatakakarnataka cmKarnataka CM newskarnataka news

More News

Who Is Harry Jowsey? 49-Year-Old Sia Sparks Romance Rumours with Netflix Star, 28, Post Cosy Dinner Date
Mass Suicide In Ahmedabad: Family Of Five, Including Three Children, Found Dead In Gujarat’s Bagodara
Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt
“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy
Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44
Hugo Ekitike’s Transfer To Liverpool: Contract Terms Revealed
Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix
IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21
Ramayana In Pakistan: Ashmal Lalwany Is Ram, Raana Kazmi Is Sita, And Karachi Is The Stage — Believe It Or Not!
Burger Singh Shuts Down ₹47-Crore Funding Rumors—With Witty Replies
“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy
“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy
“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy
“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?