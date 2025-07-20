“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday lost his calm on stage at a Congress event in Mysuru district. The incident took place while the achievements of the Congress government were showcased and new projects announced.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar left the event just after addressing it and headed to Bengaluru due to an emergency.

Siddaramaiah’s On-Stage Reaction

While introducing other dignitaries, Siddaramaiah dismissed mentioning Shivakumar’s name on stage. One of the Congress leaders asked him to mention Shivakumar, which made Siddaramaiah furious. Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah said, “DK Shivakumar is not here, right? Please go sit down. What kind of lawyer are you?” He further emphasised that protocol dictates inviting those present at the event, not those who have left for other commitments.

Sparks Controversy Amid CM’s Post Rift

The incident sparked controversy amid the ongoing rift over the Chief Minister post across the state. The Congress high command has made it clear that there are no plans to change the state’s CM. Moreover, Siddaramaiah also dismissed rumours on the same.

Power Struggles Began In 2023 Assembly Elections

The unrest took place during the 2023 Assembly Elections, where Congress achieved the landslide victory. In the meantime, Shivakumar was seen as a strong candidate for the Chief Minister post. But he ended up with the deputy chief minister post and state party chief positions. Some reports also revealed that it was a rotational chief ministership agreement, which was never confirmed.

ALSO READ: Karnataka CM Row: DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Dismiss Speculation On Leadership Change