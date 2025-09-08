LIVE TV
Home > India > Heavy rainfall forecast for Gujarat over next three days: IMD Scientist

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 06:44:08 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 8 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted significant rainfall across Gujarat in the coming three days, warning of very heavy downpours in several districts.

IMD scientist Abhimanyu Chauhan said on Sunday, “In the coming week, Gujarat is expected to experience significant rainfall over the next three days. In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall has been recorded in the northern and southern districts of Gujarat, with extreme rainfall.”

According to the forecast, orange and yellow alerts have been issued for multiple districts over the next 24 to 48 hours, with the likelihood of very heavy to heavy rainfall.

“Very heavy to heavy rainfall with orange and yellow alerts is expected in various districts over the next 24 to 48 hours. By day three, rainfall will decrease significantly, with only isolated heavy rainfall expected in a few areas,” he said.

“From day four onwards, rainfall will be minimal with scattered showers. Gujarat has received 1,009 mm of rain so far this season, which is 22% above normal…So far this monsoon season, Gujarat has received 1,009 mm of rainfall, which is 22% above normal, IMD data shows,” he further said.

Earlier, heavy rains for the past three days in Vadodara led to a rise in the water level of the Vishwamitri River, owing to which the main road leading to Koteshwar, Kansa Residency and Samridhi Residency located in the Vadsar area of the city got inundated and cut off from the mainland.

The residents were requested to move to safer locations by the Municipal Commissioner, but they refused to leave their houses.

Municipal Councillor Ketan Patel said, “This is Vadsar village on the bank of the River Vishwamitri. Koteshwar, Kansa Residency and Samridhi Residency, located in the Vadsar area, are inundated. Nearly 1000 people are left stranded here. We are providing them with relief material. Last year, water was upto 23 feet and villages were left waterlogged. This year, due to work on the River Vishwamitri, the damage is less. We are providing food packets.” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

