Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal, marking a major milestone in the modernisation journey of Indian Railways. The state-of-the-art sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) route, significantly boosting long-distance rail travel between eastern India and the Northeast.
The launch forms part of a broader push to strengthen connectivity, improve passenger comfort, and upgrade rail infrastructure across the region.
Boost to Eastern India–Northeast Connectivity
The Vande Bharat sleeper service is designed for overnight, long-haul journeys, offering faster travel, modern interiors, and enhanced safety features. The new service is expected to reduce travel time while providing airline-like comfort for passengers traveling between West Bengal, Assam, and the wider Northeast.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed the initiative a “gift” to West Bengal, noting that improved connectivity would also support the growth of IT hubs and economic activity in the state.
