Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal, marking a major milestone in the modernisation journey of Indian Railways. The state-of-the-art sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) route, significantly boosting long-distance rail travel between eastern India and the Northeast.

The launch forms part of a broader push to strengthen connectivity, improve passenger comfort, and upgrade rail infrastructure across the region.

Boost to Eastern India–Northeast Connectivity

The Vande Bharat sleeper service is designed for overnight, long-haul journeys, offering faster travel, modern interiors, and enhanced safety features. The new service is expected to reduce travel time while providing airline-like comfort for passengers traveling between West Bengal, Assam, and the wider Northeast.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed the initiative a “gift” to West Bengal, noting that improved connectivity would also support the growth of IT hubs and economic activity in the state.

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda Fare and Route Details Route: Howrah to Guwahati (Kamakhya), covering key stations across eastern India and the Northeast

Fare: Official pricing yet to be announced; expected to be competitive with existing premium overnight trains

Amenities: Modern sleeper coaches, improved onboard services, and enhanced passenger comfort

Target passengers: Designed for those seeking comfortable long journeys without compromising speed

Alternative: Offers a stronger, more modern option compared to conventional overnight trains Rail Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹3,250 Crore During his visit to Malda, the Prime Minister is set to lay the foundation stone and dedicate rail and road projects worth over ₹3,250 crore, aimed at accelerating development in West Bengal and the Northeast. Key initiatives include: Launch of multiple new train services, including Amrit Bharat Express

Redevelopment of 101 railway stations across West Bengal

Major upgrades at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station, including two new platforms to transform it into a world-class facility PM Interacts With Students and Railway Staff Upon arriving in Malda, Prime Minister Modi interacted with students, railway employees, and train drivers who were part of the inaugural run. The engagement highlighted the government’s focus on involving stakeholders and frontline staff in India’s railway transformation.

Assam Visit And Cultural Showcase Following the West Bengal programme, the Prime Minister will visit Assam, where he will participate in the “Bagurumba Dwhou 2026”, a historic cultural event celebrating the heritage of the Bodo community. Over 10,000 Bodo artists from 81 Assembly constituencies across 23 districts will perform the traditional Bagurumba dance in a synchronized presentation. The dance symbolizes peace, joy, fertility, and collective harmony, and is closely linked to festivals such as Bwisagu and Domasi. New Amrit Bharat Trains and Kaziranga Corridor Project On January 18, PM Modi will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak

Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Additionally, the Prime Minister will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, worth over ₹6,950 crore. The 86-km project includes: 35 km elevated wildlife corridor through Kaziranga National Park

21 km bypass section

30 km widening of NH-715 from two to four lanes The environmentally conscious project aims to reduce travel time, improve road safety, and ensure uninterrupted wildlife movement while enhancing connectivity to Upper Assam, including Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.