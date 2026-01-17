LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor bangladesh chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor
LIVE TV
Home > India > Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

PM Modi inaugurated India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda, boosting East–Northeast connectivity. He also laid foundation stones for ₹3,250 crore rail-road projects and participated in Assam’s cultural Bagurumba Dwhou.

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 17, 2026 14:29:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda

You Might Be Interested In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal, marking a major milestone in the modernisation journey of Indian Railways. The state-of-the-art sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) route, significantly boosting long-distance rail travel between eastern India and the Northeast.

The launch forms part of a broader push to strengthen connectivity, improve passenger comfort, and upgrade rail infrastructure across the region.

You Might Be Interested In

Boost to Eastern India–Northeast Connectivity

The Vande Bharat sleeper service is designed for overnight, long-haul journeys, offering faster travel, modern interiors, and enhanced safety features. The new service is expected to reduce travel time while providing airline-like comfort for passengers traveling between West Bengal, Assam, and the wider Northeast.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed the initiative a “gift” to West Bengal, noting that improved connectivity would also support the growth of IT hubs and economic activity in the state.

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda Fare and Route Details

  • Route: Howrah to Guwahati (Kamakhya), covering key stations across eastern India and the Northeast

  • Fare: Official pricing yet to be announced; expected to be competitive with existing premium overnight trains

  • Amenities: Modern sleeper coaches, improved onboard services, and enhanced passenger comfort

  • Target passengers: Designed for those seeking comfortable long journeys without compromising speed

  • Alternative: Offers a stronger, more modern option compared to conventional overnight trains

Rail Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹3,250 Crore

During his visit to Malda, the Prime Minister is set to lay the foundation stone and dedicate rail and road projects worth over ₹3,250 crore, aimed at accelerating development in West Bengal and the Northeast.

Key initiatives include:

  • Launch of multiple new train services, including Amrit Bharat Express

  • Redevelopment of 101 railway stations across West Bengal

  • Major upgrades at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station, including two new platforms to transform it into a world-class facility

PM Interacts With Students and Railway Staff

Upon arriving in Malda, Prime Minister Modi interacted with students, railway employees, and train drivers who were part of the inaugural run. The engagement highlighted the government’s focus on involving stakeholders and frontline staff in India’s railway transformation.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 2:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Amrit Bharat ExpressHowrah Guwahati routeIndian Railways modernizationKaziranga Elevated CorridorMaldapm modi’Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

RELATED News

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s Bizarre Rape Theory: Says Beautiful Women ‘Disturb’ Men, Rape Can Happen, Scriptures Promise Spiritual Reward | VIDEO

How India Is Ensuring Continuity Of The Chabahar Port Project Amid US Tariffs, Sanctions On Iran

Who Is Ravindra Chavan? The BJP Maharashtra President Who Helped Mahayuti Win World’s Richest Civic Body And Sweep The State Civic Polls

ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and Trust

OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (17.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

BBL: Did Hasan Ali Intentionally Drop Mohammad Rizwan’s Catch? Internet Accuses Him Of Giving Pakistan Teammate a Lifeline Days After The Misfield Blunder

How China Is Taking On Elon Musk’s Starlink: Set To Launch 200,000 Satellites To Challenge SpaceX, Dominate Low Earth Orbit

ICE Killed A Baby? Protests In Minneapolis Against Agency’s Operations Lead To Viral Claims – All You Need To Know

Watch: SpaceX Launches First National Security Mission Of 2026: How Does NROL-105 Strengthen US Security?

IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…

Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

Elon Musk Demands $134 Billion From OpenAI And Microsoft: Know The Reason Behind ‘Wrongful Gains’ Claim

‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: No Handshake Between The Captains Ahead Of Match Toss Amid Political Tensions

Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route
Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route
Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route
Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

QUICK LINKS