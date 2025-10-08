LIVE TV
HITO Seeks Meghalaya Govt Clarification On Wine Shops Operating Along National Highways

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has urged the Meghalaya government to clarify the legality of wine shops operating along national highways across the state, after information obtained through an RTI revealed that several such outlets are functioning without mandatory approvals from national authorities.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: October 8, 2025 14:07:21 IST

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has urged the Meghalaya government to clarify the legality of wine shops operating along national highways across the state, after information obtained through an RTI revealed that several such outlets are functioning without mandatory approvals from national authorities.

According to the RTI filed by Wanbun N. Dkhar, General Secretary of HITO, the Office of the Commissioner of Excise confirmed that the wine shops have not obtained No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)  a requirement for any commercial activity along the highway.

The response also stated that no specific guidelines or updates have been issued by the excise department to align with the 2016 Supreme Court ruling, which prohibits the sale of alcohol along national and state highways to curb drunk driving.

In its letter to the Excise Commissioner, HITO described the practice of using the “Shop Open” code for these establishments as misleading and legally questionable. “It is particularly troubling that these establishments misleadingly present themselves as ‘shop open,’ a claim that violates established legal standards,” the organisation wrote.

The organisation also expressed concern over the growing number of road accidents allegedly linked to alcohol consumption and urged the government to act decisively. “The recent rise in drunk driving incidents, which have tragically claimed innocent lives, highlights the need for stronger laws to address illegal wine shops,” the statement read.

HITO’s Central Body, led by President Donbok Dkhar and Legal Secretary Shaniah Nongrum, called on the state to revise its excise policies and enforce the Supreme Court directive diligently to ensure highway safety and legal compliance.

The body warned that continued inaction could lead to “severe consequences for public safety” and demanded an immediate clarification on the legal framework that allows such operations in Meghalaya’s highway zones.

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 1:59 PM IST
