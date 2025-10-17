LIVE TV
Home > India > Hockey Legend Rani Rampal And CA Pankaj's Wedding, PM Modi Among Invitees

Hockey Legend Rani Rampal And CA Pankaj’s Wedding, PM Modi Among Invitees

The Indian hockey icon Rani Rampal is getting married to CA Pankaj but his father is going through cancer treatment which is making the celebrations more emotional. The great couple is said to have invited Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi to their wedding which will surely be one of the hottest topics for discussion in and around Indian sports circles.

(Image Credit: Rani Rampal via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Rani Rampal via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 17, 2025 15:27:03 IST

Rani Rampal, the legendary player of the Indian women’s hockey team, has made up her mind to marry Pankaj, a Chartered Accountant, a piece of news that not only surprised people but also drew sympathy across the country, especially because of the reason that Pankaj’s father is battling cancer. It is said that the invitations have even gone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which emphasizes the societal importance and the emotional power of marriage.

Rani Rampal And CA Pankaj’s Wedding, PM Modi Invited

The forthcoming marriage is a tale of love, trial, and understanding that has gradually developed between the two. The development is further complicated by the sick father of Pankaj: He is thought to have played a substantial role in the couple recognizing their love and in that getting the list of the receiving and the wedding. The couple’s inviting of such prominent names as the Prime Minister to the guest list suggests that Rampal’s stature in Indian sports is no longer just a matter of sport but has also been acknowledged by the public through advertisements and matches that her journey was very popular and relatable. The saga of this wedding is drawing the public’s attention not solely as a story of a celebrity wedding but rather as a narrative where human virtues, duty, and public life are intermingling with private desire.

Rani Rampal And CA Pankaj’s Wedding, A Personal Milestone

Rampal’s wedding celebration is not only a personal milestone for her but also the sports world and Pankaj’s fans, a moment to empathize with. The sportswoman has been a symbol of shattered stereotypes and a source of motivation to numerous Indian women, and now her personal life is attracting the same interest and admiration. While the wedding is going to happen soon, the attention will probably be on how the family will cope up with the dual requirement of celebrations and health care for Pankaj’s father, reactions from the sports world and if the PM would be among those who receive invitations. Still, the marriage of Rani Rampal and her partner amid these obstacles highlights the story of resilience, love, and shared duty that reaches out beyond the field.

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 3:27 PM IST
Hockey Legend Rani Rampal And CA Pankaj’s Wedding, PM Modi Among Invitees

