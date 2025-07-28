Home > India > How Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacted To PM Modi Speech Of Increased Funding To Tamil Nadu?

How Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacted To PM Modi Speech Of Increased Funding To Tamil Nadu?

Reacting to PM Narendra Modi's talks on giving more funds to Tamil Nadu compared to the UPA, Congress leader P Chidambaram called it normal.

Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo credit- ANI)
Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 28, 2025 10:07:00 IST

Congress leader P Chidambaram recently took cognizance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talk on providing more funds to Tamil Nadu in comparison to United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Mr Chidambaram tweeted in Tamil which when loosely translated to English means that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims of National Democratic Alliance government giving three times more funds to Tamil Nadu. 

According to Mr Chidambaram, PM Modi said that he has provided more funds to Tamil Nadu in eleven years (2014-2025) than the United Progressive Alliance government gave in ten years (2004-2014). The Congress leader said that this is neither unusual nor surprising as Central Government budget amount in 2013-14 Rs 15,90,434 crore. The Congress leader further said that the Central Government Budget in 2024-25 Rs 47, 16, 487 crore. Mr Chidambaram said that it is common for the budget to increase each year compared to the previous year and is normal in developing countries.

Mr Chidambaram added that when the total budget triples in 10 years, it is normal for spending on each category and project to increase. Calling it a natural occurrence, the Congress leader added that after 10 years, three times or more funds will be distributed to Tamil Nadu than what happened during the 10-11 years of Prime Minister Modi. The Congress leader concluded that it will happen naturally. 
The tenure of United Progressive Alliance.

Ruling years of the UPA government 

India has been governed by the Congress led United Progressive Alliance from 2004 to 2014. 

How many funds did the Central government for developing Tamil Nadu?

On July 27, 2025, PM Modi had inaugurated the new terminal building at the Thoothukudi airport and said the Centre had released over Rs 3 lakh crore since 2014 for strengthening Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure to make it ‘Developed Tamil Nadu’. PM Modi had said that this was three times higher than the funding provided by the previous United Progressive Alliance government to the State. 

Also read: “PM Modi Loves Tamil, But Imposes Hindi”: DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams Political Drama Ahead Of Elections

Tags: Funds to Tamil Naduhome-hero-pos-9P ChidambaramPM Narendra Modi

RELATED News

Hours Ahead Of Parliament Session On Operation Sindoor, P. Chidambaram Gives Clean Chit To Pakistan, Watch
Pahalgam Politics: After A Week Of Ruckus, Parliament To Resume With 16 Hour Of Discussion On Operation Sindoor, Who Will Speak Today?
Justice Varma Cash Scandal Case: Supreme Court Hearing Today On Petition Challenging Impeachment Recommendation
14 Districts In Rajasthan Under Red Alert, School Holiday In 8 Districts
Parliament Monsoon Session Resumes: 32 Hour Intense Discussion On Operation Sindoor To Begin Today

LATEST NEWS

US Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Move to Cancel Humanities Grants Over Free Speech Concerns: What To Know
Karan Kundra And Elvish Yadav Win Laughter Chefs Season 2, Turning Setbacks Into Victory In A Flavorful Redemption Finale!
Why Jensen Huang Wouldn’t Choose To Build Nvidia Again? Tech Leader Reveals In A Podcast
Tata Plans BIGGEST IPO News: Timelines, Prices And Profit Plays — Next Big Market Moves Uncovered!
Sidharth Malhotra’s Heartwarming Siddhivinayak Temple Visit After Welcoming Baby Girl With Kiara Advani
India Loses To England In An Exciting WCL Match At Headingley
Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Makes History As The Highest-Grossing Country Crossover, Blending Western Flair With Queen Energy
Jeff Bezos Reveals The Real Cause Of His Stress And How He Shuts It Down Instantly | WATCH
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Is Stable- Should You Buy Before Festive Season? Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More
Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps Debuts with 218M Dollars, In A Tough Fight With Superman, F1 And Jurassic
How Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacted To PM Modi Speech Of Increased Funding To Tamil Nadu?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacted To PM Modi Speech Of Increased Funding To Tamil Nadu?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacted To PM Modi Speech Of Increased Funding To Tamil Nadu?
How Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacted To PM Modi Speech Of Increased Funding To Tamil Nadu?
How Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacted To PM Modi Speech Of Increased Funding To Tamil Nadu?
How Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacted To PM Modi Speech Of Increased Funding To Tamil Nadu?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?