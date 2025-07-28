How Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacted To PM Modi Speech Of Increased Funding To Tamil Nadu?

Congress leader P Chidambaram recently took cognizance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talk on providing more funds to Tamil Nadu in comparison to United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Mr Chidambaram tweeted in Tamil which when loosely translated to English means that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims of National Democratic Alliance government giving three times more funds to Tamil Nadu.

According to Mr Chidambaram, PM Modi said that he has provided more funds to Tamil Nadu in eleven years (2014-2025) than the United Progressive Alliance government gave in ten years (2004-2014). The Congress leader said that this is neither unusual nor surprising as Central Government budget amount in 2013-14 Rs 15,90,434 crore. The Congress leader further said that the Central Government Budget in 2024-25 Rs 47, 16, 487 crore. Mr Chidambaram said that it is common for the budget to increase each year compared to the previous year and is normal in developing countries.

Mr Chidambaram added that when the total budget triples in 10 years, it is normal for spending on each category and project to increase. Calling it a natural occurrence, the Congress leader added that after 10 years, three times or more funds will be distributed to Tamil Nadu than what happened during the 10-11 years of Prime Minister Modi. The Congress leader concluded that it will happen naturally.

On July 27, 2025, PM Modi had inaugurated the new terminal building at the Thoothukudi airport and said the Centre had released over Rs 3 lakh crore since 2014 for strengthening Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure to make it ‘Developed Tamil Nadu’. PM Modi had said that this was three times higher than the funding provided by the previous United Progressive Alliance government to the State.

