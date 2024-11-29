Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
How Cyclone Fengal Got Its Unique Name

Cyclone Fengal has unleashed torrential rains across Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district, submerging over 800 acres of paddy fields and leaving farmers in turmoil. As the storm looms over the Bay of Bengal, its name and impact reflect a story of global collaboration and local resilience.

How Cyclone Fengal Got Its Unique Name

Cyclone Fengal has unleashed heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, leaving over 800 acres of paddy crops submerged and causing significant distress among farmers.

The worst-affected areas include Kamashwaram, Virundhamavadi, Pudupalli, Vedrappu, Vanamadevi, Vallapallam, Kallimedu, Eeravayal, and Chemboadi, where extensive crop damage has been reported. Cyclone Fengal, currently active over the Bay of Bengal, has not only drawn attention for its meteorological impact but also for the story behind its name.

How cyclone Fengal got its name

Cyclones in the Indian Ocean region are named through a systematic process overseen by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). This collaborative framework involves member countries including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Oman, among others.

The name ‘Fengal’ was contributed by Saudi Arabia as part of a pre-approved list of cyclone names submitted by member nations. Each country proposes names that reflect its culture, language, and heritage, ensuring diversity in the naming process.

What Does Cyclone Fengal Mean?

The term ‘Fengal’ is believed to mean “strong wind,” though its precise linguistic or cultural origins are tied to the contributing nation. The name aligns with the broader tradition of selecting terms that are evocative, culturally significant, and easy to pronounce while being non-offensive and gender-neutral.

Cyclone naming process

The naming system for cyclones in the Indian Ocean region includes 13 participating countries. Names are used sequentially from a predetermined list, and a name is retired once it has been used for a cyclone to avoid confusion in the future.

The primary goal of naming cyclones is to simplify communication between meteorological agencies, disaster management teams, and the public. Recognisable names improve awareness and facilitate a coordinated response, especially in regions vulnerable to severe weather.

Criteria for selection

Names must:
Be short, easy to pronounce, and culturally appropriate.
Avoid duplication with recent destructive cyclones.
Steer clear of religious, cultural, or political sensitivities.

