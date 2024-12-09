Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
How Many Hindus Are There In Pakistan Army? Know The REAL Number Here

Pakistan, an Islamic republic in South Asia, has a population of approximately 240 million, making it the fifth-most populous nation globally. The majority, over 90%, adhere to Islam, predominantly Sunni Islam, with Shia Muslims forming the second-largest sect.

Despite the overwhelming Muslim majority, Pakistan is home to minorities such as Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and others, who collectively make up a small portion of the population.

Representation of Hindus in Pakistan

According to a 2022 report by the Center for Peace and Justice, as per a publication, Hindus constitute 1.18% of Pakistan’s population. Historically, Hindus faced restrictions, such as being excluded from joining the army or holding certain positions. However, change began in 2000 when Hindus were allowed to enlist in the Pakistan Army.

In 2006, Captain Danish became the first Hindu officer in the Pakistan Army, marking a significant milestone. Currently, the Pakistani Army comprises approximately 654,000 active-duty soldiers and about 500,000 reservists, as per Global Fire Power data.

Of these, around 200 Hindu soldiers are serving, a number highlighted in 2022 when two Hindu officers were promoted.

Historic Promotions in 2022

In 2022, Major Dr. Kailash Kumar and Major Dr. Anil Kumar were elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, showcasing growing inclusivity within the Pakistan Army.

While Pakistan remains a predominantly Muslim nation, these developments highlight steps toward greater representation of minorities in various sectors, including the military.

