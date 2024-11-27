How Oppostion Leaders React On Adani Indictment As Parliament Adjourned Second Time In A Row

Opposition demands JPC and CBI probes into Adani bribery allegations, accusing the Modi government of shielding Adani and weakening regulatory bodies. Tensions rise over accountability.

The Adani bribery case triggered intense debates inside and outside Parliament on Wednesday with sharp barbs between the Congress and the BJP. The controversy was gaining steam after the Adani Group denied corruption charges in a US indictment. The group said billionaire Gautam Adani has not been charged with any violations. But the Opposition went ahead to pile up more pressure, demanding accountability and action.

Parliament Paralysed Amid Opposition’s Demands

For the second successive day, Parliament did not hold business as Opposition leaders demanded discussions on several pressing issues, including the Adani case, Manipur violence, and the unrest in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned multiple times on Wednesday. Opposition MPs ignored calls from Speaker to allow proceedings, instead pressing for a suspension of other business to address these critical matters.

When the Lok Sabha met at 11 AM, while the Opposition MPs shouted slogans for discussions on the Adani controversy and Sambhal violence, it led to repeated adjournments. No worthwhile discussion could be held today.

Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha, a vocal Opposition demanded a JPC inquiry into the bribery allegations against Adani, along with debates on Manipur and Sambhal. Both Houses will now meet again on November 28.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Government Over Adani

Speaking to the reporters outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, lashed out at the government, pointing out that it is not protecting Gautam Adani on whose account bribery charges are grave and have been brought out by US authorities.

“Gautam Adani has been indicted in the United States for bribing Indian officials to the tune of ₹2,000 crores for solar power contracts. Yet, instead of being held accountable, he is being protected by the government,” Gandhi said.

#WATCH | On the allegations against Adani Group, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says “You think Adani is going to accept the charges? Obviously he is going to deny the charges. The point is that he has to be arrested as we have said. Hundreds of people are being… pic.twitter.com/rBhMs66mUh — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

He demanded further that Adani be arrested, insisting, “Do you think Adani is going to accept the charges? Obviously, he’ll deny them. But the point is, he must be arrested. People are jailed for minor infractions. Why is Adani being treated differently?”

Congress Calls Upon CBI To Act

Congress leaders have called for Indian investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to probe the Adani Group’s dealings.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the agencies of acting as tools of a “corrupt political-business nexus.” “This is a critical moment for our institutions. If they fail to act now, history will neither forgive nor forget,” he said.

Opposition parties are upping the ante against the Adani Group in alleged bribery charges. On November 21, they called for a JPC probe along with demanding a CBI inquiry on charges that came to the fore in the U.S. court indictment.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wanted an investigation into the full JPC. He demanded it was a probe not into allegations of bribery but also into what happened at the Adani Group overseas, and how it exerted undue influence over Indian regulation bodies.

“A comprehensive JPC is required to look into all aspects of the functioning of the Adani Group, the weakening of regulatory institutions like SEBI and SECI, and their deals abroad,” said Kharge. The Congress has been regularly accusing the Modi government of covering up the Adani Group.

CPI-M Demands CBI Action immediately

The CPI-M has called upon the CBI to take up a full-fledged investigation into the bribery charges. In a statement, the party underlined the seriousness of the charges filed by the US Department of Justice against Gautam Adani and six others.

“The indictment throws up grave charges. The Modi government cannot be allowed to hide behind any smoke screen,” the CPI-M observed. In that context, they added, it becomes a matter of imperative duty for the CBI to act immediately in this matter.

“A case must be registered to unravel other alleged malpractices by the Adani Group,” said the party.

Allegations Against Adani Group

The controversy revolves around accusations that Gautam Adani and his associates paid huge sums of bribes to the Indian officials to win tenders. These allegations have been included in a U.S. court indictment, which has led to political furore in India.

The allegations are based on the US Department of Justice accusation that Gautam Adani, nephew Sagar Adani and executive Vneet Jaain were part of an enterprise that paid $265m in bribes to Indian government officials between 2020 and 2024. According to that indictment, the bribes allegedly helped secure solar power deals worth $2 billion profit over two decades.

However, the Adani Group has denied the accusations, saying that neither Gautam Adani nor any of his friends have been accused of violating the FCPA of the United States. In a statement, Adani Green Energy Ltd., the company being accused, said reports about FCPA violations were “incorrect.”

The Opposition has also been vociferous in criticizing the Modi government for not acting against the Adani Group. The Opposition charges that the government is compromising the regulatory and investigating agencies to save corporate interests.

“The government needs to stop shielding the Adani Group and must ensure that proper investigations take place. That is necessary to protect our institutions,” Kharge said.

The escalating demand for JPC and CBI investigations has put the government under pressure to act transparently. While the Adani Group continues to deny the allegations, the Opposition remains steadfast in seeking accountability, calling this a crucial test for India’s democratic and regulatory framework. The government dismissed it as baseless, but Opposition continues to pin down accountability firmly on the issue, thus forming a high-stakes political battle showing no signs of letting off steam.

