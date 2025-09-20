LIVE TV
How To Use Google Gemini Nano Banana Prompts To Design Your Festive Navratri & Durga Puja Outfit

How To Use Google Gemini Nano Banana Prompts To Design Your Festive Navratri & Durga Puja Outfit

The Google Gemini Nano Banana Navratri & Durga Puja trend is flooding social media with AI-generated festive portraits. Using free prompts on the Gemini app, users create ultra-realistic looks in Chaniya Cholis, sarees, and Garba scenes to share online.

Google Gemini Nano Banana is redefining Navratri & Durga Puja looks with viral festive prompts (Photo: Gemini AI)
Google Gemini Nano Banana is redefining Navratri & Durga Puja looks with viral festive prompts (Photo: Gemini AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 20, 2025 09:58:54 IST

As India is ready for the grand celebrations of Navratri and Durga Puja 2025, a new digital phenomenon is taking over social media feeds: the Google Gemini Nano Banana festive trend. Powered by the Gemini Flash Image 2.5 model, users are generating hyper-realistic AI portraits in traditional attire, turning Instagram and X timelines into a vibrant showcase of Chaniya Cholis, sarees, and festive glamour.

Unlike earlier AI crazes, the Nano Banana model goes beyond generic filters. It allows users to design ultra-realistic, 4D-style portraits, complete with precise detailing in lighting, fabric textures, and even retro-style aesthetics. Many of these portraits feature a grainy 90s film look that adds a cinematic flair, making them stand out from typical AI edits.

How to Create Your Festive Look with Gemini Nano Banana

The trend has quickly caught on because it’s simple, free, and accessible. Users just need the Google Gemini app (pre-installed on newer Android phones, available on Play Store and App Store for free). You can also generate images on your laptop by visiting the Gemini AI website. Best of all, the festive portraits can be created without needing a Gemini Pro subscription.

Once logged in, users can enter detailed AI prompts to generate their dream Navratri or Durga Puja look. The prompts define everything from outfit styles to background lighting, making it easy to experiment before actually buying or wearing an outfit.

Popular Gemini Nano Banana Navratri & Durga Puja AI Prompts

  • Vintage Poster
    Prompt: “Convert this photo into a vintage Navratri poster. Dress the girl in a vibrant embroidered ghaghra choli with oxidised jewellery. Add warm golden sunlight on her face and keep the background plain, retro-textured, with subtle film grain.”

  • Mirror-Work Magic
    Prompt: “Create a 4K HD realistic Garba portrait. Outfit: black, red, and white lehenga with heavy mirror work and a bright red dupatta. Add jewellery and a nose ring. Background: warm retro wall with golden sidelights and retro film grain.”

  • Mid-Dance Twirl
    Prompt: “Create a 4K HD Garba dance scene. The girl should be mid-twirl in a flowing ghaghra choli, holding dandiya sticks in both hands. Add golden-hour sunlight and retro 90s film grain for a cinematic effect.

After entering the prompt, users simply hit generate and let Gemini craft a festive-ready AI image. The portraits can be instantly downloaded and shared across platforms.


Why This Trend matters

 The Nano Banana Navratri trend is more than just digital fun. For many, it’s a way to:

Visualize different outfit ideas before shopping.

Share personalized festive portraits with friends and family.

Experiment with cinematic aesthetics inspired by retro Bollywood and traditional photography.

With Durga Puja celebrations set to begin on September 28, 2025, and end on October 2, and Navratri observed across India with Garba, Dandiya nights, and cultural gatherings, this AI-driven trend is making sure that everyone can step into the festive spirit digitally, if not physically.

ALSO READ: Morphed Fears To AI Cheers: Should The Gemini Nano Banana Trend Worry Us?

Tags: Durga Puja OutfitGemini Nano BananaGoogle Gemini Nano BanananavratriNavratri wishes

How To Use Google Gemini Nano Banana Prompts To Design Your Festive Navratri & Durga Puja Outfit

QUICK LINKS