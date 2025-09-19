Morphed Fears To AI Cheers: Should The Gemini Nano Banana Trend Worry Us?

A decade ago, the internet was rife with warnings about morphed photos, manipulated images that could ruin reputations, mislead people, or even trick identity systems. From political scandals to personal privacy violations, morphing and its more advanced cousin, the deepfake, became symbols of the dangers that digital manipulation posed to society. But fast forward to 2025, and the mood seems strikingly different. Instead of fearing manipulation, millions are voluntarily feeding their photos into artificial intelligence systems and eagerly sharing the results online.

At the centre of this shift is Google Gemini’s latest AI-powered feature, Nano Banana. Launched earlier this year, the tool specialises in generating ultra-realistic 4D-style portraits, turning ordinary selfies into cinematic-quality images. From vintage saree makeovers to Polaroid-style photos with celebrities, the Nano Banana trend has swept across Instagram, X, and other social platforms, making it one of the most viral AI fads of the year.

For many, the appeal lies in the simplicity. A user uploads a basic photo, adds a short prompt “me in a saree,” “me with Shah Rukh Khan,” or “me at a retro wedding” and within seconds, the AI generates an image that looks so lifelike it can pass as a real photograph. This has given rise to trends like women “trying on” sarees digitally, or fans “posing” with celebrities they’ve never met. But what looks like harmless fun also raises uncomfortable questions.







One Instagram user recently shared a chilling experience when Gemini generated an AI saree portrait of her but added a mole on her hand that wasn’t visible in the original picture she uploaded. “How did it know?” she asked, calling the incident “creepy” and warning others about blindly uploading personal photos. The possibility that AI tools could infer or fabricate intimate details about people highlights the thin line between entertainment and intrusion.

A Question of Consent

Another layer of concern is consent. While it may feel playful to generate a photo with a favourite celebrity, the fact remains: the celebrity never gave permission. This echoes the dangers of deepfakes, where synthetic media has been misused for misinformation, scams, or explicit content. Unlike the earlier era when morphed or deepfaked photos sparked outrage, today many users seem less concerned even enthusiastic about posting these AI creations. The normalisation of synthetic media, critics warn, may dull society’s sensitivity to more harmful uses of the same technology.

Shantanu Naidu, entrepreneur and aide to Ratan Tata, even mocked the trend recently, saying that Indians don’t need AI sarees when “at least 15 real sarees” are already in their wardrobes. His comment highlighted the irony of relying on AI for something so familiar, but it also underscored how quickly digital culture embraces shortcuts over real-life experiences.

What’s striking is the cultural flip: from fearing morphs and deepfakes to celebrating AI-generated illusions. But beneath the viral fun, privacy concerns remain. Every photo uploaded to AI platforms adds to datasets that could train future models. And the blurring of lines between authentic and synthetic images could erode trust in what we see online.

As AI-generated content continues to spread, the Gemini Nano Banana trend reflects more than just a passing craze. It reveals how people’s attitudes toward digital manipulation have shifted from suspicion to fascination even as the risks of consent, privacy, and misuse loom larger than ever. The question is whether society will pause to reckon with those risks, or continue to embrace the thrill of living in a synthetic, shareable reality.

