How You Can Get Confirmed Train Tickets For Diwali, Chhath Puja In 2025: A Guide To IRCTC’s Vikalp Scheme

Everybody says that the traveling seasons, like Diwali and Chhath Puja, are stressful times for ticket booking, as most tickets are in demand. However, a clever trick by the IRCTC Vikalp scheme provides confirmation even when the favorite train is fully booked. What this scheme basically provides is the option for passengers to select alternate trains and automatically get confirmation without losing their chance to travel.

Millions of Indians will be traveling for celebrations in the year 2025, and having a background of the scheme in mind may save one from the hassle of unwanted time, money, and last-minute rush over travel plans.

IRCTC Vikalp Scheme: How It Helps in Getting Confirmed Tickets

The IRCTC Vikalp program is aimed at passengers whose waitlisted tickets face the threat during the peak travel season. Under this scheme, a traveler can choose to travel in an alternate train ideal on the same route, thus ensuring a confirmed seat for himself.

Once freely registered, the system automatically keeps an eye on the availability of a confirmed seat on any of the participating trains and allocates one to the passenger upon availability. This comes in handy during Diwali and Chhath Puja in 2025 when thousands of Indians try to block the tickets for their travel.

Other than these, passengers can also check the live seat availability status through the IRCTC website and app. The Vikalp scheme provides flexibility between AC and Non-AC classes and offers options to suit all budget travel plans.

Confirmed Train Tickets for Diwali & Chhath Puja: Step-by-Step Guide

To work under IRCTC Vikalp schemes, one must log into his account and book his or her ticket as any ordinary ticket would be booked. Proceed to select the “Vikalp scheme” option on the booking page so that you can choose alternate trains in case your first choice is on waitlist.

If you have been taken on board, your ticket will either remain confirmed or automatically upgrade from the waitlist. The sms and e-mails alert updates ensuring your booking is well secured before venturing into your festive journey.

It is generally said that for festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja, tickets should be acquired as soon as possible so as to maximise one’s chances of confirmation. A thorough understanding of the IRCTC Vikalp scheme would make the travelling passengers be at ease while they enjoy time with dear ones during the festive seasons.

