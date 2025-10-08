LIVE TV
Home > India > Here Are The Top 10 Missiles In Indian Air Force Arsenal You Must Know: Indian Air Force Day 2025

Every year on October 8, India celebrates Indian Air Force (IAF) Day to honour the courage, skill, and dedication of the nation’s air warriors who protect the skies. The day marks the foundation of the IAF in 1932 and highlights its crucial role in safeguarding India’s sovereignty.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 8, 2025 14:58:34 IST

Every year on October 8, India celebrates Indian Air Force (IAF) Day to honour the courage, skill, and dedication of the nation’s air warriors who protect the skies. The day marks the foundation of the IAF in 1932 and highlights its crucial role in safeguarding India’s sovereignty.

This year, as the IAF celebrates its 93rd anniversary, grand parades, aerial displays, and tributes are taking place at Hindon Air Base. The celebrations reflect the Air Force’s growing strength, technological advancements, and unwavering commitment to national security.

Here are the list of 10 Missiles In Indian Air Force Arsenal: 

1. BrahMos Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM)

  • Type: Supersonic Cruise Missile

  • Range: 400–500 km

  • Key Feature: One of the world’s fastest cruise missiles, capable of hitting sea and land targets with pinpoint precision.

  • Platform: Su-30MKI fighter aircraft

2. Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM)

  • Type: Air-to-Air Missile

  • Range: 110 km (Astra Mk-I), up to 160 km (Astra Mk-II)

  • Key Feature: Designed and developed indigenously by DRDO, it can target enemy aircraft beyond visual range.

3. Akash Surface-to-Air Missile

  • Type: Medium-Range SAM

  • Range: 25–30 km

  • Key Feature: Multi-target engagement capability; forms the backbone of India’s air defence grid.

4. Nirbhay Cruise Missile

  • Type: Long-Range Subsonic Cruise Missile

  • Range: 1,000 km

  • Key Feature: Capable of flying at low altitudes to evade radar detection; similar to the US Tomahawk.

5. Rudram-1 Anti-Radiation Missile

  • Type: Air-to-Surface Missile

  • Range: 150–250 km

  • Key Feature: Targets enemy radars and surveillance systems; India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile.

6. Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) Missile

  • Type: Anti-Ballistic Missile

  • Range: 300 km

  • Key Feature: Designed to intercept and destroy incoming enemy ballistic missiles.

7. MICA Air-to-Air Missile

  • Type: Short and Medium-Range Missile

  • Range: 60–80 km

  • Key Feature: French-origin missile integrated on IAF’s Mirage 2000 and Rafale jets for precision engagements.

8. Hammer Missile (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range)

  • Type: Precision-Guided Air-to-Ground Missile

  • Range: 70 km

  • Key Feature: Used by Rafale aircraft; highly accurate even in GPS-denied conditions.

9. Crystal Maze (Popeye) Missile

  • Type: Air-to-Surface Missile

  • Range: 75–100 km

  • Key Feature: Israeli-origin missile known for deep penetration strikes; used for precision targeting of enemy bunkers.

10. Spice-2000 Precision-Guided Bomb

  • Type: Smart Bomb System

  • Range: 60 km

  • Key Feature: Used in the 2019 Balakot airstrike; known for exceptional accuracy and destructive power.

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 2:58 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

