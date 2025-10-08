Here Are The Top 10 Missiles In Indian Air Force Arsenal You Must Know: Indian Air Force Day 2025

Every year on October 8, India celebrates Indian Air Force (IAF) Day to honour the courage, skill, and dedication of the nation’s air warriors who protect the skies. The day marks the foundation of the IAF in 1932 and highlights its crucial role in safeguarding India’s sovereignty.

This year, as the IAF celebrates its 93rd anniversary, grand parades, aerial displays, and tributes are taking place at Hindon Air Base. The celebrations reflect the Air Force’s growing strength, technological advancements, and unwavering commitment to national security.

Here are the list of 10 Missiles In Indian Air Force Arsenal:

1. BrahMos Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM)

Type: Supersonic Cruise Missile

Range: 400–500 km

Key Feature: One of the world’s fastest cruise missiles, capable of hitting sea and land targets with pinpoint precision.

Platform: Su-30MKI fighter aircraft

2. Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM)

Type: Air-to-Air Missile

Range: 110 km (Astra Mk-I), up to 160 km (Astra Mk-II)

Key Feature: Designed and developed indigenously by DRDO, it can target enemy aircraft beyond visual range.

3. Akash Surface-to-Air Missile

Type: Medium-Range SAM

Range: 25–30 km

Key Feature: Multi-target engagement capability; forms the backbone of India’s air defence grid.

4. Nirbhay Cruise Missile

Type: Long-Range Subsonic Cruise Missile

Range: 1,000 km

Key Feature: Capable of flying at low altitudes to evade radar detection; similar to the US Tomahawk.

5. Rudram-1 Anti-Radiation Missile

Type: Air-to-Surface Missile

Range: 150–250 km

Key Feature: Targets enemy radars and surveillance systems; India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile.

6. Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) Missile

Type: Anti-Ballistic Missile

Range: 300 km

Key Feature: Designed to intercept and destroy incoming enemy ballistic missiles.

7. MICA Air-to-Air Missile

Type: Short and Medium-Range Missile

Range: 60–80 km

Key Feature: French-origin missile integrated on IAF’s Mirage 2000 and Rafale jets for precision engagements.

8. Hammer Missile (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range)

Type: Precision-Guided Air-to-Ground Missile

Range: 70 km

Key Feature: Used by Rafale aircraft; highly accurate even in GPS-denied conditions.

9. Crystal Maze (Popeye) Missile

Type: Air-to-Surface Missile

Range: 75–100 km

Key Feature: Israeli-origin missile known for deep penetration strikes; used for precision targeting of enemy bunkers.

10. Spice-2000 Precision-Guided Bomb

Type: Smart Bomb System

Range: 60 km

Key Feature: Used in the 2019 Balakot airstrike; known for exceptional accuracy and destructive power.

