Hyderabad Airport: Therapy Dog Program Introduced To Enhance Passenger Experience

Are you opting to travel to your favourite holiday destination through the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)? You will get one of the pleasant surprises of your life which is the chance to pet friendly Toy Puddles, according to a CNBC TV 18. The report added that these adorable dogs are part of the freshly launched Therapy Dog Programme and have joined the airport’s team. The aim of this programme is decreasing the travel-related stress. According to a Rediff group, the GMR group which manages the airport, has announced this programme.

What is the current status of the Therapy Dog Program?

As mentioned in the Rediff report, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said that the Therapy Dog Programme features four well-trained Toy Poodles and accompanied by professional handlers. The RGIA also said that this programme is in its early stages. Also, as per the airport, future expansion may be considered based on passenger feedback and operational feasibility. According to the PTI, the response has been overwhelmingly positive and the passengers have appreciated the calming presence of the dogs. Also, according to PTI, this initiative has been well-received as a thoughtful and comforting addition to the airport experience.”

What is the name of the initiative under which the Therapy Dog Program has been started?

According to The Hindu, the Therapy Dog Program has been launched under the initiative titled Paws and Peace. Under this programme, two toy poodle therapy dogs will be placed at designated zones beyond the security check. This will be done both in domestic and international departure areas. These dogs will always be accompanied by trained handlers and will be available for interaction with passengers for four to six hours each day.

Also read: 8 Dogs Breeds Not Only Adorable But Also Remarkable Intelligent: From Border Collie To Poodle