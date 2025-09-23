LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Hyderabad Horror Caught On Cam: Man Repeatedly Hits A Giant Python With A Boulder As It Tries To Escape Into Bushes, Sparks Panic

Hyderabad Horror Caught On Cam: Man Repeatedly Hits A Giant Python With A Boulder As It Tries To Escape Into Bushes, Sparks Panic

A giant python spotted on a road in Hyderabad’s Ghatkesar area caused panic and a traffic jam as terrified locals tried to chase it away with sticks and stones. A viral video shows a man attempting to strike the snake with a boulder. Residents blamed authorities for inaction on the recurring sightings.

Man Attacks Python With Boulder ( Photo: X)
Man Attacks Python With Boulder ( Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 23, 2025 19:42:51 IST

In the Ghatkesar region of Hyderabad, a big python was seen on the road and this led to panic. The giant snake even led to a traffic jambooze because the locals and the passersby were surprised. It was said that people who were on the scene were terrified and many were attempting to get the snake to run off with sticks and stones.

The python was reported to have been roaming around the vicinity of the village over the past days, making the residents anxious. When the snake invaded the road near the residential regions the villagers were frustrated with the fear and lack of action on the part of the authorities so they took it in their own hands.

Python Attacked by Man with Boulder

The video shot at the scene shows a man lifting a huge rock and trying to strike the snake. His initial throw did not work, but the python attempted to run away into the bushes. The young man then took up the boulder once more and hit the reptile. The video also depicts a number of locals around the snake trying to get it away.

It is possible to hear a person who recorded the incident yelling, Rider, rider! to make bikers aware of road crossing. The bikers were too careful not to pass through the python as the young people still tried to hit the python. It is not clear whether the snake was hurt or it had escaped without any injury.

Locals Express Frustration

Numerous villagers were furious about the absence of government action. The locals asserted that they had notified them about the presence of the snake a number of times, but nothing was done. Consequently, the python travelled nearer to the homes, and people have taken it into their own hands.

One of the users posted, Nagulachavithi, Nagapanchami etc, And Kill snakes. This is referred to as the PERFECT BHAKTI.

Another called out at the authorities to come in and said, “Inform forest people.

The actions of the villagers were criticised by others, with remarks such as, Humans are evil, These monkeys should be taken back to the zoo, Peaks of chapri life and evidently, unemployment and lack of proper educational background, why to kill a non-venomous snake.

Constant Fear In The Village

People living in the area report that the python had been observed in the outskirts of the village several days before, and people were concerned that there would be an attack. The sudden occurrence on the road brought out the conflict of the safety issues of the villagers on the one hand and the preservation of the wildlife on the other.

ALSO READ: Singaporean Influencer Steals ₹40,000 Worth Make-Up But Instead Of Jail Gets Asked To Wear Electronic Tag With Night Curfew

Tags: hyderabad videoPythonviral video

RELATED News

Now Nano Banana In Your WhatsApp? Here Are Ways And Prompts That Can Help You Create Best AI Images
Mumbai Property Market Set for Festive Surge as Palladian Partners Announces INR 1,500 Cr Launch Pipeline
Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi calls on Sri Lankan PM, discusses defence ties
Ms. Gloria Gangte Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Kingdom Of Norway
Prashant Kishor In Danger! Bihar Minister Demands Apology Or Rs 100 Cr For Damage, Details Here

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Journey To His First National Film Award: A 33-Year Wait Ends
Hardik Pandya is three scalps away from 100 T20I wickets
Hyderabad Horror Caught On Cam: Man Repeatedly Hits A Giant Python With A Boulder As It Tries To Escape Into Bushes, Sparks Panic
Asia Cup 2025: THIS Pakistani Player Vows To Play Aggressively Against India After Losing, Wants To Clash Again In The Final!
World leaders gather in New York for 80th session of UNGA
71st National Awards: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail receives National Award from President Murmu for Best Feature Film
"Cinema, heartbeat of my soul": Mohanlal dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour to Malayalam film industry
Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.
Dinesh Karthik appointed captain of Team India for Hong Kong Sixes 2025
Prashant Kishor In Danger! Bihar Minister Demands Apology Or Rs 100 Cr For Damage, Details Here
Hyderabad Horror Caught On Cam: Man Repeatedly Hits A Giant Python With A Boulder As It Tries To Escape Into Bushes, Sparks Panic

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hyderabad Horror Caught On Cam: Man Repeatedly Hits A Giant Python With A Boulder As It Tries To Escape Into Bushes, Sparks Panic

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hyderabad Horror Caught On Cam: Man Repeatedly Hits A Giant Python With A Boulder As It Tries To Escape Into Bushes, Sparks Panic
Hyderabad Horror Caught On Cam: Man Repeatedly Hits A Giant Python With A Boulder As It Tries To Escape Into Bushes, Sparks Panic
Hyderabad Horror Caught On Cam: Man Repeatedly Hits A Giant Python With A Boulder As It Tries To Escape Into Bushes, Sparks Panic
Hyderabad Horror Caught On Cam: Man Repeatedly Hits A Giant Python With A Boulder As It Tries To Escape Into Bushes, Sparks Panic

QUICK LINKS