Home > Offbeat > Singaporean Influencer Steals ₹40,000 Worth Make-Up But Instead Of Jail Gets Asked To Wear Electronic Tag With Night Curfew

Singaporean Influencer Steals ₹40,000 Worth Make-Up But Instead Of Jail Gets Asked To Wear Electronic Tag With Night Curfew

Singaporean influencer Genie Yamaguchi, 30, was caught stealing S$628.90 (₹43,000) worth of goods, including makeup and skincare, from Don Don Donki supermarket. Instead of jail, she received a three-month Day Reporting Order, an electronic tag, and a nightly curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

Genie Yamaguchi (Photo: X)
Genie Yamaguchi (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 23, 2025 15:43:54 IST

A Singaporean influencer, who was caught shoplifting items with a total value of S 628.90 ( ₹43,000 approximately) in a supermarket, has now been sentenced to wear an electronic tag and has a 10 pm curfew.

The Strait Times reported that Genie Yamaguchi, 30, was caught stealing in the Don Don Donki supermarket on August 25.

What did the Singapore influencer steal? 

Early in the morning of August 25, Genie and a friend, Lee Suet Keay Cheryl, took away S$628.90 worth of goods in the Don Don Donki supermarket.

The two placed 27 products in their cart and walked out of the store without making a payment. Most of the stolen products included makeup and skin care items such as blushers, a tote bag, a Vitamin C serum and others.

One of the employees in the supermarket spotted them stealing and reported the matter to his manager. The police were then alerted. On the basis of CCTV footage, Genie and her friend were arrested and appeared in court the following day, admitting their guilt.

Genie Yamaguchi receives unique sentence

On September 3, Genie was arrested at her home. The prosecution has mentioned that Yamaguchi does not have a prior criminal history and requested an evaluation to determine whether she is eligible to receive a DRO.

On September 23, her lawyer, Ms Joyce Khoo, reported that Yamaguchi is very sorry about her actions and vowed never to do it again.

The 30-year-old lifestyle and beauty influencer was given three months of a Day Reporting Order (DRO) instead of a jail term on September 23. She will also have to put on an electronic tag, which can check on her whereabouts and enforce a curfew between 10 pm and 6 am.  

Singaporean Influencer Steals ₹40,000 Worth Make-Up But Instead Of Jail Gets Asked To Wear Electronic Tag With Night Curfew

Singaporean Influencer Steals ₹40,000 Worth Make-Up But Instead Of Jail Gets Asked To Wear Electronic Tag With Night Curfew

Singaporean Influencer Steals ₹40,000 Worth Make-Up But Instead Of Jail Gets Asked To Wear Electronic Tag With Night Curfew
Singaporean Influencer Steals ₹40,000 Worth Make-Up But Instead Of Jail Gets Asked To Wear Electronic Tag With Night Curfew
Singaporean Influencer Steals ₹40,000 Worth Make-Up But Instead Of Jail Gets Asked To Wear Electronic Tag With Night Curfew
Singaporean Influencer Steals ₹40,000 Worth Make-Up But Instead Of Jail Gets Asked To Wear Electronic Tag With Night Curfew

QUICK LINKS