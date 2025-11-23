LIVE TV
Home > India > Hyderabad Shock: Man, Wife & Daughter Found Dead by Hanging Inside Home; Probe Intensifies

A tragic incident in Hyderabad left three family members dead after they were found hanging inside their home. Police have launched a detailed investigation while a separate suicide case involving a schoolgirl was reported in Maharashtra.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 14:09:26 IST

On Saturday night, an incident was reported from Hyderabad, with three family members being discovered hung inside their home under the Amberpet police station limits.  

According to police officials, a man, his wife and daughter were the deceased. Police opened a case and had all three bodies shifted for a post-mortem examination.

What Police Said About the Case

Police officials stated that they got information late at night and they rapidly went to the spot, the crime scene, and collected the requisite prints. Investigative work has commenced, and officials are attempting to find out the reason for the deaths.

The police said: “Three people of a family cycle have died this way of hanging. A case has been lodged, but an investigation remains ongoing.”

Bodies Sent for Post-Mortem

All three family members were transported to a hospital for a post mortem (PME) to help the police verify the cause of death, and to clarify whether the deaths were suicides or due to foul play.  

Another Incident in Maharashtra

In a separate tragic incident, a 13-year-old school girl died by suicide in Jalna district in Maharashtra on November 21st.

She allegedly jumped from the roof of her school early in the morning. Once the police received information around 8 AM, they reached the location.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital and was declared dead upon her arrival.

Inspector Sandeep Bharti of the Sadar police confirmed that an initial investigation has begun, and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered. Police are checking multiple aspects to understand the sequence of events in this tragic incident.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 2:09 PM IST
