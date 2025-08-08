‘I Don’t Care If I Am Fired…’: GenZ Employee Refuses Overtime, Shames Toxic Work Culture, Watch

A viral video has reignited a major debate on social media about toxic work culture and work-life balance in corporate settings. Many users continue to share contrasting views—some condemn the glorification of overworking, while others support working extra hours to achieve success. Shatakshi Pandey joined the conversation by posting a video on Instagram, saying, “Toxic work culture should not be glorified.”

In her video, she addressed previous generations and said, “Dear Gen X and Y, stop glorifying toxicity in the name of hard work.” The video quickly went viral and divided public opinion across platforms.

Employee Refuses Overtime, Highlights Work Hour Boundaries

Shatakshi Pandey shared her recent experience with her reporting manager. She said, “Toh main abhi ghar waapis ja rahi hoon office se, aur meri jo reporting manager hain, unhone mujhe bola ki ‘thoda sa aur kaam hai Shatakshi, de raha hoon kar do.’ Maine unko kaha ‘Nahi sir, aaj mujhe time par nikalna hai.’”

She explained that she had completed her working hours and was not trying to leave early. “Time par hi nikalna hai, yeh nahi ki main jaldi jaana chahti hoon… kyunki aaj mera fasting hai,” she added, referring to her personal commitment that day.

Manager Responds with His Own Example of Overworking

Shatakshi then shared her manager’s response, which reflected a common mindset in many workplaces. She quoted him as saying, “Tumhe pata hai kya, main kal raat train mein tha, subah 7 baje pahucha, aur 7:30 baje office bhi aa gaya, aur abhi 6:30 tak office mein hoon. Bhai theek hai, tumne apna itna time diya kaam ko, theek hai, tum chali jao ghar.”

Shatakshi pointed out how even after explaining her situation, the comparison was made to justify extra hours. Her experience highlights the pressure many employees face when they try to maintain work-life boundaries.

Shatakshi Questions Mentality Behind Glorifying Overwork

In her video, Shatakshi expressed her confusion about the mindset that promotes overwork. She said, “Main yeh nahi samajh paa rahi hoon ki yeh psychology, yeh mentality, yeh conditioning kahaan se aa rahi hai.” She further questioned, “Insaan do waqt ki roti kamaane ke liye jaata hai, agar woh do waqt ki roti sukoon se nahi kha sakta, toh kya point hai?” She strongly opposed the glorification of constant struggle, adding, “Mar-mar ke kaam karna – this is not something to be proud of… I don’t care if you fire me from the job, but I am not okay with this.”

The video received massive attention online, crossing 2 million views, over 1 lakh likes, and more than 4,000 comments. One viewer shared a similar workplace experience: “In my friend’s team (WFH-based), a girl had an accident and still showed up to work. The manager praised her officially in front of the client manager. The client manager escalated the issue, saying the manager is promoting toxicity.” Another user wrote, “Love how Gen Z is not up for it. They are outspoken, know their rights, and are not afraid to apply them. I wish I was like that in my early 20s.”

