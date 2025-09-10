LIVE TV
Home > India > I Repeat, The Formula-E case Is A Bogus Case, Ready For Lie Detector Test On Live TV: KTR

I Repeat, The Formula-E case Is A Bogus Case, Ready For Lie Detector Test On Live TV: KTR

BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao called the Formula-E case “bogus,” admitting he sanctioned ₹46 cr but insisting no misuse occurred. He challenged CM Revanth Reddy to a live lie detector test, accusing Congress of diversion and vowing to focus on people’s issues.

KTR Calls Formula-E Row ‘Bogus’, Challenges Revanth Reddy to Lie Detector Test (Photo: ANI)
KTR Calls Formula-E Row ‘Bogus’, Challenges Revanth Reddy to Lie Detector Test (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Simran Babbar
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 10, 2025 15:24:17 IST

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday reiterated that the Formula-E case was nothing but a “bogus case.” Throwing an open challenge, he said he was ready to stay back and undergo a lie detector test if anyone wished.

KTR said he had made every effort to bring the Formula-E race to Hyderabad. He admitted that it was he who had directed the release of ₹46 crore from the government, but clarified that the funds had been deposited directly into the designated account. “Not a single rupee has been misused. Every rupee is accounted for. Where then is the corruption?” he questioned. He asserted that even if prosecution proceeded or charge-sheets were filed, nothing would stand.

Reiterating his focus, KTR said BRS would continue to fight on the promises and guarantees given by the Congress party. He even challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to appear with him on live television and face a lie detector test. “Let the people decide who is telling the truth,” he said, while reminding that the public had not forgotten the episode when Revanth Reddy was once caught on camera with bundles of ₹50 lakh currency notes.

Accusing the government of trying to divert attention from real public issues by raking up the Formula-E case, KTR asserted that BRS would not be distracted. “We will continue to question the government on people’s issues,” he said.

ALSO READ: Has BRS Betrayed Telugu people By Abstaining From Vice Presidential Election Today?

Tags: Formula-E casektr

I Repeat, The Formula-E case Is A Bogus Case, Ready For Lie Detector Test On Live TV: KTR






