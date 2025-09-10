I Repeat, The Formula-E case Is A Bogus Case, Ready For Lie Detector Test On Live TV: KTR

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday reiterated that the Formula-E case was nothing but a “bogus case.” Throwing an open challenge, he said he was ready to stay back and undergo a lie detector test if anyone wished.

KTR said he had made every effort to bring the Formula-E race to Hyderabad. He admitted that it was he who had directed the release of ₹46 crore from the government, but clarified that the funds had been deposited directly into the designated account. “Not a single rupee has been misused. Every rupee is accounted for. Where then is the corruption?” he questioned. He asserted that even if prosecution proceeded or charge-sheets were filed, nothing would stand.

Reiterating his focus, KTR said BRS would continue to fight on the promises and guarantees given by the Congress party. He even challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to appear with him on live television and face a lie detector test. “Let the people decide who is telling the truth,” he said, while reminding that the public had not forgotten the episode when Revanth Reddy was once caught on camera with bundles of ₹50 lakh currency notes.

Accusing the government of trying to divert attention from real public issues by raking up the Formula-E case, KTR asserted that BRS would not be distracted. “We will continue to question the government on people’s issues,” he said.

