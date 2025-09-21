If govts ignore aspirations of youth, risk triggering movements against them: KTR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao has cautioned that if governments ignore the aspirations of young people, they risk triggering movements against them, as per a press release.

Speaking at the media conference on Saturday, KTR reminded the audience of Gen-Z’s power, citing how students of a Central university in Telangana forced the government to backtrack its attempt from selling 400 acres of forest land, which was later struck down by the Supreme Court.

He urged youth not to remain limited to digital media but to enter politics and said, “When politics determines your future, why can’t you determine politics?”

KTR said that while the dreams of Indian youth soar to the skies, the thoughts of those in power remain confined to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He stressed that India should aim to compete with the West, China, Japan, and the US, rather than comparing itself with “underdeveloped neighbours.” He reminded that in 1985, India’s and China’s economies were almost equal. India’s per capita income was USD 500 while China’s was USD 300. But today, after 40 years, India’s economy stands at USD 4 trillion with per capita income of USD 2,700, while China has surged to USD 20 trillion with per capita income of USD 13,000, the press release stated.

“Instead of being satisfied comparing ourselves with Pakistan or Bangladesh, we must question why China has overtaken us,” he remarked.

He recalled how Japan, devastated by nuclear bombings in 1945, rebuilt itself within 23 years to become the world’s third-largest economy through innovation and industrialisation. “If Japan could rise, why not India?” KTR asked.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for distracting citizens by provoking primordial emotions, temple versus mosque, food habits, and clothing, while neglecting development and innovation that are crucial for the nation’s future.

“Modi has succeeded in diverting public attention with perception and media management,” KTR alleged.

Highlighting Telangana’s progress in just 10 years, he cited the world’s largest lift irrigation project, Kaleshwaram, Amazon’s largest campus, and the world’s largest innovation hub, T-Hub, all located in Hyderabad. “If Telangana could achieve so much in a decade, why couldn’t the rest of India?” he asked.

He further noted that while leaders like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella head American companies, India itself has not produced a single world-class innovation. “We don’t need just venture capital, we need adventure capital,” he said, inspiring India’s 380 million Gen-Z youth to work with governments to transform the world.

The BRS Working President declared that Telangana is currently experiencing Recall, Regret, and Revolt: People are recalling the progress made under BRS, regretting not voting it back to power, and preparing to revolt against the inefficient Congress government. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.