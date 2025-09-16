If Gujarat Can Do It, So Can India: Then state Chief Minister Modi

Q: You were recently in China. In 1950, the Indian economy was twice the size of China’s, but by 2000, China’s economy was twice that of India’s. What are the reasons for this reversal?

A: In 1950, the Indian economy was bigger than China’s. However, our economy did not take off because, after Independence, Indian policies were not growth-oriented. It was status quoist governance, focused more on consolidating the power of a political party rather than on expanding the economy. This continued for decades. It took 40 years for the ruling party to realise that the policies they were pursuing were flawed. By that time, the rest of the world, including China, had surged ahead. Even after liberalisation in 1991, efforts were half-hearted. Now, our Prime Minister has once again realised that China has moved ahead. He recently said that China has advanced in science. Gujarat is an exception, because people here, in recent years, have chosen a different path of governance. If Gujarat can do it, so can India.

Q: China is an authoritarian state with single-party rule. India, on the other hand, is a democracy. Do you think democratic India can develop as fast as authoritarian China?

A: There is a popular axiom: where there is a will, there is a way. Many authoritarian nations have failed and even broken up. Therefore, China’s success cannot be cited as a universal model for authoritarian regimes. At the same time, many democratic nations have developed rapidly. Which form of government is better is a matter of debate.

One thing is certain: democracy is an extremely strong form of governance with great growth potential. Gujarat, with a growth rate higher than China’s, has proven this. The biggest strength of democracy is that it always provides opportunities to correct mistakes, learn from them, and strengthen governance. India must utilise its democratic values to achieve inclusive development and set an example for the world.

Q: What are your views on India’s education system? What are its drawbacks? How can education be made to promote faster economic growth?

A: Whenever mankind has entered an age of knowledge, India has become the seat of power. India has always provided leadership in the field of knowledge. Even today, India’s youth, with their IT skills, are visible across the world. Hence, it is unfair to say that India lacks knowledge or capability.

In today’s global environment, the need of the hour is an enabling atmosphere for rapid qualitative improvement in education. Unfortunately, dignity in India has long been linked to degrees. Time now demands that priority be given to skills. The 21st century is the century of knowledge, and I am confident that India’s youth will contribute immensely to the world.

In this context, Gujarat has initiated reforms to improve education — achieving 100% enrolment in primary schools, reducing dropouts, and providing basic infrastructure. Gujarat has also taken innovative steps such as establishing specialised universities of excellence, including a forensic sciences university and a children’s university, as part of a wider “skill development movement.”