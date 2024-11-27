Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘I’ll Take Over Maharashtra CM Duty If Picked For The Job, Decision Soon’, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis clears up confusion over Maharashtra CM role after Mahayuti victory, saying decision on leadership will come soon with BJP's guidance.

‘I’ll Take Over Maharashtra CM Duty If Picked For The Job, Decision Soon’, Says Devendra Fadnavis

In a major political development following the recent elections in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has provided clarity regarding the ongoing speculation surrounding the Chief Minister’s post. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fadnavis confirmed that a decision on the next Chief Minister will be made soon. The anticipation has been high, with various political figures and alliances speculating on who will take the top post in the state government.

Mahayuti’s Victory in Maharashtra

The announcement comes after the Mahayuti alliance, a coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, secured a victory in the Maharashtra elections. The alliance’s win has significantly shifted the political landscape in the state, with Fadnavis being at the center of the speculation for the Chief Ministerial role. The victory marks a major achievement for the BJP in Maharashtra, following years of political rivalry, and the alliance’s performance in the polls has set the stage for reshuffling leadership positions in the state.

Fadnavis’s Statement on Chief Ministerial Role

In his statement, Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that while discussions on the Chief Ministerial post are ongoing, the final decision will be taken by the party leadership in consultation with the alliance. Fadnavis further stated, “If the alliance decides to give me the responsibility of Chief Minister, I am ready to take up the role and serve Maharashtra to the best of my ability.” His comments come at a time when political maneuvering within the Mahayuti alliance is underway, with party leaders weighing in on the distribution of ministerial posts.

MUST READ: Mahesh Jethmalani, Mukul Rohatgi Defend Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani Over US Bribery Charges, Slam Opposition

The BJP leader added that once the Chief Minister’s post is decided, further deliberations will take place regarding other ministerial positions. He assured that the party would consider the preferences and wishes of all alliance members before making any final announcements. This marks a period of negotiation and strategic planning within the alliance as they prepare for governance in the state.

Devendra Fadnavis’s Upcoming Visit 

Devendra Fadnavis also revealed his plans to travel to Delhi soon, where he is expected to meet with the top leadership of the BJP. His visit to the national capital comes after his upcoming participation in private functions in Sambhajinagar and Nagpur, where he is likely to engage in further political discussions. The meeting with the BJP leadership in Delhi is expected to be pivotal in solidifying his role, as discussions on leadership positions and governance strategies take center stage.

The Political Landscape of Maharashtra

The political drama in Maharashtra, which has been full of twists and turns, has now reached a crucial phase, with the Mahayuti alliance holding significant power following its victory. The alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and smaller regional partners, will need to work together to maintain a stable government. While the alliance’s victory has been seen as a triumph for the BJP and its allies, the distribution of key positions and the dynamics between coalition partners will play a critical role in shaping the future of the state’s governance.

What’s Next for Maharashtra?

As Devendra Fadnavis prepares for his meetings in Delhi, all eyes are on the BJP leadership’s decision on the Chief Ministerial post. Will Fadnavis step into the role, or will there be another surprise in store? The coming days will reveal how the alliance navigates this critical phase and how the leadership within the BJP will take shape in Maharashtra’s political scene. With the Mahayuti alliance winning the elections, Maharashtra’s political future is poised for significant developments, and the decision on the Chief Minister’s role will set the tone for governance in the state.

ALSO READ: 25-Year-Old IIT Bombay Student Loses Rs 7 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest Scam’

Filed under

BJP leadership Maharashtra Chief Minister decision devendra fadnavis Maharashtra political update
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater Noida

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater...

Entertainment

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox